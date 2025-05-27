Chris Perry is getting better one swing at a time

27 May 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

Less than a year after a devastating accident left him paralysed from the neck down, Sunshine Coast dad Chris Perry is walking again with the support of his local sporting community as he recovers one step at a time.

After a mountain biking incident left him with a broken neck and severe spinal cord injury in June last year, doctors gave the 39-year-old a 1% chance of regaining mobility, but Chris has flipped those odds on their head.

“The toughest part has been retraining my body to do things I used to know how to do,” he said.

“But I treat it like sport – when you put in the work, you see the results.”

Not only is Chris back on his feet, he’s back on the clubs reconnecting with X-Golf Maroochydore’s indoor golfing community which has played an instrumental role in his recovery so far.

“What was a casual interest has become a tool for physical therapy and mental resilience,” he said.

“I really rediscovered my passion for it since the accident - it’s been great for regaining my balance and strength. In fact, my swing has gone from 80m to 100m in just a couple of months.”

A dedicated sportsman since childhood, Chris now also mentors a senior side at the North Shore Jets AFL Club in Mudjimba, offering guidance on goals or how to overcome setbacks.

“If I can help someone find a way forward, that means a lot,” he said.

A vocal advocate for men’s health and wellness, Chris has shared his journey on podcasts, in the media and at fundraising events for Wishlist, the foundation that helped him through his five months in hospital.

“I’m getting stronger every day and with that comes more confidence,” he said.

“That motivation definitely comes from sport. You have to put the work in to get the best out of yourself.”

While he’s not yet back on the mountain bike, Chris’s sights are set high for recovery and golf is helping him to reach his goals, one swing at a time.

“Golf is my happy place for now,” he said

“It doesn’t matter if I hit a big score - it just makes me happy to be involved and to be surrounded by my teammates. The support I’ve had there – the mateship and encouragement – means everything.”

A long-standing member of X-Golf before his injury, Chris has rejoined the club’s XLeague and recruited friends to form a team for this year’s competition.

Chris’s advice for other men going through health challenges ahead of Men’s Health Week this June - “ don’t set the bar too high".

“Set small goals, have a few wins and you’ll find the results will come,” he said.