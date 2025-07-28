Child safety paramount in Queensland

28 Jul 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

A substantial grant secured by Golf Australia from the Queensland Family and Child Commission will help to future-proof junior golf in the state.

The grant is designed to help Queensland golf clubs to develop strategies to ensure compliance with Queensland's Child Safe Standards and Universal Principles.

The Commission has allocated substantial funding to Golf Australia to ensure that all 219 affiliated Queensland clubs across the state have access to Golf Australia’s Level Up safeguarding program to assist in implementing the Queensland Child Safe Standards and Universal Principles.

The new Level Up safeguarding program, is set to be rolled out nationally later this year.

Golf Australia's National Integrity Manager Brooke Irvine said it is an important step forward into safeguarding children and young people in our sport.

"Safeguarding children and young people is one of our key priorities, and this funding will advance the implementation of the state's standards and principles in golf clubs across Queensland," she said.

"This funding will also help with clubs accessibility to Golf Australia's Level Up program providing the ability to track compliance against the child safe standards. Furthermore, the learnings from implementation of this program in Queensland will support implementation nationally."

A part-time Child Safeguarding administration staff member will soon be employed in Queensland to support tailored education delivery, policy implementation, compliance and to assist Queensland golf clubs with using the Level Up program.

The Level Up safeguarding program will be launched nationwide on National Child Protection Week from September 7-13.

Queensland Clubs can submit an expression of interest to begin their journey toward compliance by filling out the form at the link: