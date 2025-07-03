Carbrook celebrate official re-opening

03 Jul 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Carbrook Golf Club in Queensland has proudly hosted its official re-opening ceremony, celebrating the completion of vital restoration and resilience works.

In what was a momentous occasion, the club welcomed dignitaries from all levels of government, highlighting the unity and collaboration that made the recovery possible.

The project received substantial funding through the Queensland Government’s Community and Recreational Assets Recovery and Resilience Program.

Queensland Minister for Sport and Racing and Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tim Mander MP delivered a keynote speech and unveiled the official plaque commemorating the re-opening.

Federal Member for Forde Rowan Holzberger also spoke on behalf of Federal Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain, alongside other prominent representatives including Mayor of Logan City Jon Raven, Melissa McMahon MP, and Logan City Cr Miriam Stemp.

In a heartfelt address, Carbrook General Manager Scott Wagstaff reflected on the devastating 2022 floods, recounting the hardship faced when the club was forced to close for 30 days under layers of mud.

“It was heartbreaking,” Wagstaff said.

“However, we did what Australians do best — we got on with it.”

Wagstaff expressed deep appreciation for the government’s investment of over $1.5 million, which has allowed the club to not only recover, but become stronger and more resilient to future events.

He noted the club’s swift recovery after Cyclone Alfred in 2025 as a powerful example - from 30 days closed in 2022 to just 10 days in 2025 - and also extended sincere thanks to the many individuals and organisations that contributed to the project.

He closed with a message of pride and gratitude to Carbrook’s members and community.

“We hope we’ve demonstrated that investment in golf is indeed a worthwhile investment, and more so, that investment in Carbrook Golf Club is an exceptional one," he said.

Many of the guests in attendance, including Minister Mander, also enjoyed nine holes so they could see the upgrades firsthand.

The plaque commemorating the event will now be placed at the entrance to Carbrook's clubhouse.