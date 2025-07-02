Cameron Smith scholars announced for 2025

02 Jul 2025 | Amateur golf | Professional golf | Industry News |

Two of Australia's most promising amateur golfers, Chase Oberle and Hamish Farquharson have been announced as this year's Cameron Smith Scholarship winners, and will soon travel to the United States to spend time with the 2022 Open Champion.

The pair will spend time at Smith's home in Florida, practice with the former world No.2 and also travel with Smith to the LIV Golf Chicago event in early August.

The Cameron Smith Scholarship began in 2016 as a collaboration between major championship winner Smith and Golf Australia as part of the Give Back Program, where elite-level professional players repay some of their funding by helping out with the High Performance Program.

The likes of Jed Morgan, Elvis Smylie and Louis Dobbelaar have all benefited from time with Smith and mentoring as part of the scholarship.

Queenslander Oberle has been one of the most consistent amateurs in the country in recent years, and was last year named the Queensland Junior Amateur Golfer of the Year.

Oberle produced a gutsy win at this year's Keperra Bowl, and was also instrumental in Queensland's win at the Australian Junior Interstate teams matches in April.

With runner-up finishes at both the adidas Australian Amateur, and the Riversdale Cup, Victoria's Farquharson has also been an extremely consistent performer on the amateur scene this year.

The Metropolitan member also had the honour of representing his country this year – something he and Smith have in common – at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship in Hong Kong.

“The Cameron Smith Scholarship is an extremely valuable asset to our High Performance program,” Golf Australia High Performance Director Tony Meyer said.

“Cam's enthusiasm for the program and the effort he puts in with the boys is always above and beyond, and we're forever grateful that he gives back so much in this way.

“Every young player that has been through the program has taken away valuable lessons from the once in a lifetime experience, and last year's BMW Australian PGA Championship was an incredible full-circle moment.

"Seeing Cam and past-scholar Elvis (Smylie) go toe-to-toe down the stretch was almost surreal, and hopefully one day we will see Hamish or Chase hoisting major trophies.”