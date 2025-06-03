Broome to offer visitors a walk on the wild side

03 Jun 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

There are always plenty of birdies at Broome Golf Club, but visitors will now also be able to get up close to frill-necked lizards, goannas and agile wallabies on a new safari experience.

The club has partnered with Indigenous tour company to showcase the native flora and fauna that make their home on the golf course.

Commencing in July, the will be led by Bart Pigram, a Yawura man born and raised in Broome, who has a deep understanding of the traditional lands of the Djugun and Yawuru people.

Bart, who is also a long-time member at Broome GC, will guide visitors on a 90-minute golf buggy safari to take in the sights and sounds of the unique ecosystem.

As well as the potential to catch a glimpse of a large variety of birds and animals, attendees will also be able to see and touch many native plants – and even sample some bush tucker, including bush currants, kakadu plums and wild prunes.

Younger participants are given a checklist to tick off along the way and the tour wraps up in time for all involved to enjoy a drink in the clubhouse as the sun sets.

“We wanted to bring in something new and exciting for anyone, whether they’re local or just visiting Broome,” club GM Marc Diffen told GolfWA.

“Our course is home to a large variety of flora and fauna, which is often only seen by the golfers who play on the course. The safari opens up the opportunity for visitors to get behind the scenes and experience the amazing wildlife that the golf course is home to.”

Bart Pigram leading guests on a wildlife safari at Broome GC in May

The initiative was soft launched in May and was a hit from the start, with Diffen adding: “The feedback we’ve received has been great, with adults and children thoroughly enjoying the experience.

“The tour is run at the perfect time of day, offering visitors an opportunity to see the course while it is not too hot, and Bart is so knowledgeable about the land and its history that it’s a great learning experience.

“And of course, it’s a great opportunity to see some amazing wildlife. The frilled-neck lizards and sand monitors will certainly pose for photos while basking in the afternoon sun, while the wallabies are pretty used to people and may stand still long enough for photos before bouncing off into the sunset.”

From July, the Beyond the Green Wildlife Safari tours will take place each Tuesday, starting at 4pm once the final golfing group has teed off for the day.

The club plans to offer the experience year round to groups of up to 10 people. .