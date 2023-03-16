Brisbane Golf Club: First Queensland club to sign

16 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |

The Brisbane Golf Club has become Queensland’s first club to sign the .

The Charter, developed to create a more inclusive culture for women and girls in golf, is backed by the R&A and the Australian golf industry.

The Brisbane Golf Club has a long history of advancing women’s golf. Big strides have occurred in the last 10 years since the language of associates was removed and all golfers were known as members. The Charter signing process is assisting the club to work out the next steps and plan ahead.

“The Charter has given us the opportunity to look back, reflect and celebrate everything we have achieved so far,” said Deb Kember, Vice-President of the club.

“We are thrilled to have signed off on the baseline requirements such as adopting a multiday club championship where all women have access to play. We are now looking forward to the Charter guiding us on what we can do next to open up more opportunities for women working, playing and leading aspects of the game.”

One development the club is striving to achieve is inspiring and supporting more women to step into the club’s committee and subcommittee roles.

Understanding the positive impacts associated with greater diversity on a committee, such as better range of thought and experience resulting in better decision making and problem solving, Brisbane is adopting a mentoring program to support women into leadership positions.

“In 2021, our members endorsed the adoption of the women’s and men’s captain as co-captains and office-bearers of the club committee,” Kember said.

“Our mentoring program will support women who are either considering standing for a committee position, starting their term on the club committee or considering standing for an office bearer position.”

Early thinking about the mentoring initiative includes connecting women with current and past club committee members to discuss valuable leadership expertise and how to build board readiness.

Storytelling and information sharing conversations may be useful within and beyond the golf club context for women considering board roles. Tapping into the advice of members who serve on other boards may also be useful in developing board readiness.

Women interested in being involved in the program will be sourced through informal conversations and club communications, annually calling for expressions of interest.

An opt-in social media-based information sharing service will draw on resources such as: