Brilliant start by Aussie trio at Evian Championship

11 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

Three-time major winner Minjee Lee is just one stroke off the lead held by five players, including two fellow Australians, after day one of the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

Grace Kim and Gabriela Ruffels were among the five players to post 6-under 65 in Round 1, the pair both going bogey free to sit alongside Americans Andrea Lee and Jennifer Kupcho and Ireland’s Leona Maguire.

In her first start since winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee had three birdies in her final four holes, requiring just 25 putts and getting up-and-down from bunkers all four times to keep the leaders in her sight at 5-under 66.

Runner-up 12 months ago, Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou posted a round of 1-under 70 to be in a tie for 33rd, Hira Naveed and Robyn Choi tied 43rd at even par.

Kim (pictured) was also perfect from the Evian Resort Golf Club bunkers in Round 1, none better than a hole-out from the back of the 11th green to kick-start her round.

“I didn’t really do much wrong. If I did, my short game really backed it up,” was Kim’s summary, who started her round from the 10th tee on Thursday playing alongside fellow Aussie Cassie Porter (73).

“Holed out a bunker shot on two. Went long and I was like, ‘Oh, good miss,’ and then holed the bunker shot.

“Had a few hard up-and-downs, but the majority of the time I was fairways and greens and holed a few putts out there.”

Kim prepared for the fourth major of the year by a return trip home to Sydney, Ruffels took in a day of Wimbledon while spending some time in London, Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge providing Ruffels and her boyfriend with the VIP treatment.

The 25-year-old is without a top-10 finish since the Women’s Scottish Open last August but hit 16 of 18 greens in Round 1 and holed a lengthy putt for birdie dead centre on her final hole to join those at 6-under.

“Ball striking was really good. Been working hard on that with my coach,” said Ruffels.

“And then the putting was good, too. I made some good long putts and then was pretty solid inside 10 feet as well.

“That added up to a pretty good score.”

With a record representation of Aussies on the LPGA Tour this year, Ruffels said Minjee Lee’s most recent major win provides extra motivation for all the Australians.

“I feel like we’re all kind of pushing and inspiring each other,” Ruffels added.

“For a lot of the time it was Hannah (Green) and Minjee and I’ve always looked up to those girls.

“Seeing Minjee win a couple of weeks ago was so cool. She’s obviously a three-major champion and been great to me and great to all of us Australian girls coming up.

“She’s definitely a mentor to me and someone I look up to.”

Lee may be a mentor, but she is actively adding to her legacy.

Now among a group of just four Australian golfers with at least three major wins, the 29-year-old has 11 years of Evian memories to call upon as she chases major No.4.

“Obviously I’ve played many years at the same venue in Evian, all the other majors we kind of go to new venues each time,” said Lee.

“I feel like I just remember a lot more here just from my very first time being here in ‘14 and then obviously winning in ‘21.

“I feel like the years go by in a blur but all the memories and vibes come back obviously every time I am back, once I’m here.”

Photo: Monica Marchesani/Australian Golf

Round 1 Australasian scores T1 Gabriela Ruffels -6 T1 Grace Kim -6 6 Minjee Lee -5 T33 Stephanie Kyriacou -1 T43 Hira Naveed E T43 Robyn Choi E T76 Lydia Ko (NZ) +2 T76 Hannah Green +2 T76 Cassie Porter +2 T92 Karis Davidson +3

Round 2 tee times AEST 3pm Cassie Porter, Grace Kim 3:36pm* Hannah Green 3:48pm Stephanie Kyriacou 5pm* Robyn Choi 8:24pm* Karis Davidson 8:48pm Lydia Ko (NZ) 9pm Minjee Lee 9:48pm* Hira Naveed 10pm Gabriela Ruffels