Brilliant Bu goes undefeated in pennant at age 10

30 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf | Australian Golf Foundation |

As the Victorian Pennant season comes to a close, many clubs are preparing for the finals in early May. Latrobe Golf Club are not one of those clubs, but their women's team boast one of the great success stories of the season nonetheless.

Lilian Bu, aged just 10, played her first season of Pennant this summer, and not only held her own in Division three – the same division that The Royal Melbourne Golf Club contest – but managed to go through undefeated.

It is an effort that has made coach Mark Shaw extremely proud, having coached Bu since she first picked up a golf club back in 2019.

"I remember the first time I met her, she came to our beginners class and was using the plastic headed clubs and balls," Shaw said.

"Just 15 minutes later I just thought to myself, she doesn't belong here, and put her straight in with the advanced kids."

Having first started playing the sport, and participating in the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship Program, at the now closed Pakenham Golf Course, where Shaw also coached, Bu was temporarily without a golfing home for a period of time.

That was until Shaw landed himself at Latrobe, and was able to convince the club to take on his AGF scholars so they could complete the program.

Proving a fruitful decision by the club, Bu didn't let them down, with the women's team finishing a respectable fourth at season's end.

Winning her first match of the season 4&2 against her Kooringal opponent, Bu put the first season nerves behind her. Playing against the top ranked Royal Melbourne in the final round, she managed to secure Latrobe's only point of the match, and kept her clean sheet intact with another 4&2 victory.

To top off an unbelievable summer, Bu also secured the Latrobe Junior Club Championship, is constantly chipping away at her 9.2 handicap, while also playing on Latrobe's Junior Pennant team which now has a record four girls.