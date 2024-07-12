‘Boring’ golf puts Kyriacou in contention at Evian

12 Jul 2024 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

On a low scoring day full of birdies, eagles and holes-in-one, Steph Kyriacou got in on the act during a “boring” 5-under round that has her two off the lead and heading the Australian contingent at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Starting her day on the 10 th , Kyriacou’s highlight of the day came early with a hole-out eagle at the par-4 12 th hole that the Sydneysider admitted she didn’t see drop before celebrating with playing partner Anne Van Dam.

Kyriacou’s first round 66 seeing her tied for 10 th at day’s end on a congested leaderboard topped by Gemma Dryburgh, Ingrid Lindblad and Patty Tavatanakit at 7-under, with Kiwi Lydia Ko one of six players one back at 6-under.

“I had a wedge in and I think it one-bounced and went in. I didn't watch it, which is kind of annoying,” Kyriacou said of her hole-out eagle.

“Everyone started cheering and clapping and I was like, Oh, that helps.”

Three shots back of Kyriacou, and with a par-4 eagle of her own, Gabi Ruffels opened with a 2-under 69 to share 21 st , while Minjee Lee was another with a hole-out eagle in a 1-under 70 that was matched by Grace Kim.

Hannah Green at 2-over and both Sarah Kemp and Hira Naveed on 4-over with work to do in the second round to ensure some weekend work at the year’s fourth major championship.

Out early in the morning before temperatures rose and scoring became more difficult, Kyriacou made the most of the conditions and a comfortable grouping with Van Dam. The two-time Ladies European Tour winner adding two birdies to her eagle on a first nine that included one bogey.

Kyriacou making two more birdies on the inward half before her description of a low round on a major championship venue that would have her compatriots green with envy.

“I would say it was quite boring. I would hit it and just hole the putt,” Kyriacou said.

“That's always good. Boring is good sometimes. But, yeah, kind of just took those opportunities when I got them, those 10-footers, which always helps.

“Other than that, just solid.”

Ruffels likely wouldn’t use either “boring” or “solid” to paint a picture of her round, with the Victorian mixing three birdies and three bogeys alongside her hole-out eagle two at the par-4 11 th to once again be well-placed at a major.

Lee similarly finishing Thursday having experienced both the scoring opportunities and easily dropped shots that the Evian Resort Golf Club on the banks of Lake Geneva offers during an up-and-down day.

The 2021 Evian champion getting off to a rollercoaster start with a birdie-bogey-eagle three hole stretch to begin her day, while Kim started her round with a bogey before mixing two more against four birdies in her 70 that has the pair tied for 38 th .

Australasian Scores T4 Lydia Ko -6 T10 Steph Kyriacou -5 T21 Gabi Ruffels -2 T38 Grace Kim -1 T38 Minjee Lee -1 T91 Hannah Green +2 T110 Sarah Kemp +4 T110 Hira Naveed +4