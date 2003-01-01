Golf Course ID: 31203, 18 hole
Boort Golf Club (VIC)
Public course
Golf course
Sand green
Boort Golf Club was founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest golf clubs in Australia. Located 3 km west of the township of Boort on the Charlton Road, Boort Golf Course is undulating with 18 well maintained fairways and sand greens, a par of 71, and is 5544 metres in length. A practice fairway is available. The course is well timbered and has a sprinkler irrigation system and comfortable clubhouse. Boort Golf season is from April through September and visitors are welcome. Competition days are Wednesday (ladies) and Saturday (men).
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
