Golf Course ID: 31203, 18 hole

Boort Golf Club was founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest golf clubs in Australia. Located 3 km west of the township of Boort on the Charlton Road, Boort Golf Course is undulating with 18 well maintained fairways and sand greens, a par of 71, and is 5544 metres in length. A practice fairway is available. The course is well timbered and has a sprinkler irrigation system and comfortable clubhouse. Boort Golf season is from April through September and visitors are welcome. Competition days are Wednesday (ladies) and Saturday (men).