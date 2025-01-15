Blog: The adidas #AusAm round two

15 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

English charge

Daniel Hayes from Bramhall in England is the pick of the men this afternoon at Commonwealth. He is currently 4-under through 10, and 7-under for the week.

Rain settling in

As the afternoon groups make their way around Cranbourne, consistent rain is settling in making play tougher than usual.

Oberle starts hot at Commonwealth

After much of the action has been at Cranbourne today, overnight men's leader Chase Oberle has just got his second round underway at Commonwealth.

After a par on one, Oberle knocked his second shot on the par-5 second close and rolled in his eagle to tie Blake Phillips for the lead at 9-under.

Takis and O'Donovan finish strong

Harry Takis (69) and Declan O'Donovan (67) have finished strong at Cranbourne today. Takis is now second at 8-under, and O'Donovan is tied third with Chase Oberle at 7-under.

Movement at Cranbourne

Courtesy of matching 5-under rounds today at Cranbourne, Kayun Mudadana and Bevan Trapp have made significant moves on the men's leaderboard. They are currently 6-under and three shots back of leader Blake Phillips, who had a steady 2-under today to grab the outright lead.

Records for Lee

Sydneysider Rachel Lee has equaled the Cranbourne women's course record with a 7-under 65. This ties Fiona Xu's effort from the 2022 Australian Amateur.

Lee leads the women's at 10-under.

Lee pulling away

Rachel Lee is having a day out at Cranbourne!! She is 7-under through 15 holes and is atop the women's leaderboard at 10-undern over playing partners Sarah Hammett and Raegan Denton at 8-under.

New South Welshmen on the move

Star Sydneysiders Declan O'Donovan and Kayun Mudadana are making moves at Cranbourne today. O'Donovan is 3-under today and 6-under, while Mudadana is 4-under on his day and 5-under overall.

Meanwhile, fellow statesman Blake Phillips has grabbed the outright lead at 8-under.

Super group

All playing together, Rachel Lee (-9), Sarah Hammett (-7) and Raegan Denton (-6) are one, two and three on the women's leaderboard. The group are through 12 holes at Cranbourne.

Weather improves, tee times updated

The lightning has cleared and the outlook is more promising on day two of the adidas Australian Amateur.

Tee times for the afternoon have been pushed back one hour, 40 minutes for Commonwealth and two hours for Cranbourne Golf Club.

Updated tee times can be found

It is expected that with plenty of light until at least 8.30pm in Melbourne we should be able to complete the second round, despite the earlier delay.

Our leaders are Rachel Lee in the women's and Harry Takis in the men's.

Back on at Cranbourne

Players are back on the course at Cranbourne as of 11:40, women's stars Raegan Denton, Sarah Hammett and leader Rachel Lee have just teed off on the first (their tenth).

11am UPDATE: We are back!

Play has resumed at Commonwealth at 11am and is expected to resume at 11.40 at the other venue, Cranbourne, after the lightning delay.

The players had a quick warm-up before returning to their golf balls. There has been minimal rain and the course is not impacted, although the wind is up.

Afternoon tee times will be delayed by one hour, 40 minutes at Commonwealth, and will be updated for Cranbourne as soon as possible.

Meanwhile NSW player Rachel Lee has jumped to the lead in the women's championship at 8-under, picking up five shots in her opening nine holes at Cranbourne this morning.

In the men's championship, Queenslander Harry Takis (-8) has vaulted to the top of the leaderboard through five holes at Cranbourne.

Play set to resume

Play in the adidas Australian Amateur will resume at Commonwealth at 11am after a lightning delay of almost two hours.

Play cannot resume yet at Cranbourne because there is lightning in the area but the radar is looking clearer and a resumption is expected soon at that course as well.

Afternoon tee times will be updated as soon as possible.

Play interrupted

Lightning in the area has forced a delay at both venues for the amateur championship.

The siren sounded at 9.19am at Commonwealth and then 20 minutes later at Cranbourne, a few kilometres to the south-east. Light rain is falling at both courses.

There are some storms on the forecast for Wednesday although they were expected through later in the day.

Meanwhile NSW star Blake Phillips has seized the outright lead in the men's championship at 8-under with overnight co-leader Chase Oberle still to tee off.

Hammett charging

Queenslander Sarah Hammett is making a move on day two. Playing at Cranbourne, Hammett picked up two shots early and with first-round leader Raegan Denton dropping a shot, the margin is just one.

Royal Adelaide's Denton made a double bogey seven at the par-5 10th hole to start her second day as the leader, but picked up a birdie at the 13th hole.

In the men's one of the overnight leaders Blake Phillips from Concord Golf Club has begun his second round with three pars at Cranbourne.

Billy out

The adidas Australian Amateur has lost one of its star attractions with the unfortunate withdrawal of Queenslander Billy Dowling after round one.

Dowling is suffering from appendicitis. He shot an opening-round 74 at Commonwealth on Tuesday.