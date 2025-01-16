Blog: The adidas #AusAm round three

16 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Lee holds on

Rachel Lee has held onto the lead. At 13-under she takes a two shot lead into the final day over Sarah Hammett.

O'Donovan comes home strong

Declan O'Dpnovan played his last six holes in 4-under, and will take the lead into the final day of the men's at 10-under. Fellow New South Welshman Jye Halls is in second at 9-under, with Harry Takis third at 8-under.

Coull finishes in a flurry

With three birdies in his last five holes, Adam Coull (NSW) has skyrocketed up the men's leaderboard. He shot 5-under today and sits in T2 currently at 7-under.

Hammett can't make ground on Lee

Despite Rachel Lee dropping a shot, Sarah Hammett has dropped a couple too and still remains three back of Lee after 12 holes today. Raegan Denton is a further two back at 6-under.

Halls on his own

New South Welshman Jye Halls has snatched the outright men's lead at 8-under after 12 holes today. Harry Takis is one back, while overnight leader Blake Phillips has dropped right back, having a tough day at Commonwealth.

Can they catch Lee

Meanwhile in the women's, Rachel Lee has held tight to her three shot lead over Sarah Hammett after nine holes. She's now 12-under for the week and 2-under today.

Tightened up at the top

With the leading groups through nine holes, the men's leaderboard has come closer together. With three players tied at the top at 7-under, and three players one back at 6-under.

Englishman Jake Sowden is one of the men tied at the top and is 2-under on his day.

Lee now three

Rachel Lee now leads by three after a hot start at Commonwealth. She is at 11-under, with Sarah Hammett at 8-under. The final group are through three holes.

Halls and Takis move ahead

Playing in the final group, Harry Takis and Jye Halls are 1-under on their day and now share the lead at 9-under. They have overtaken Blake Phillips who has dropped a shot back to 8-under.

Gimme Gimme Moore

Kiwi Cooper Moore has gone eagle, birdie, birdie to begin his third round at Commonwealth. He's now 6-under for the week.

meanwhile, WA's Ollie Marsh has the round of the day going. The Wanneroo member is 6-under through 15, however at 4-under for the week will need another low one tomorrow.

Roberts continues

After a gutsy 2-under in the tough afternoon conditions at Commonwealth yesterday, Victorian gun Jazy Roberts has picked up where she left off and is 2-under through three today. She is 3-under for the week and slowly chipping away at catching the leaders.

Leaders are away

The leading groups are away, Blake Phillips blew his tee shot on the first slightly left, while Rachel Lee hit a perfect drive just short of the green.

Coull running hot!

Sydneysider Adam Coull has started hot on day three! Playing his first three holes in 3-under, Coull has jumped to 5-under for the week and T& on the leaderboard.

Our final groups are gearing up to tee off in the next 30 minutes.

Scoring group

Playing together, Josiah Edwards (WA) and Benjamin Stevens (VIC) are both 2-under early in their third rounds and are trading birdies in the wind at Commonwealth.

Early movers

Riley Millars from Avondale and Clancy Sheridan from Lake Karrinyup are the early movers on day three. Both two under on their days, they have a fair bit of ground to make up to catch Phillips and Lee atop their respective leaderboards but have made a positive start.

16 January 2025

Welcome to the third round of the adidas Australian Amateur. Rounds three and four will be played at the primary venue, Commonwealth Golf Club. A huge thank you to Cranbourne for providing a fantastic test for our golfers across the first two days.

Blake Phillips and Rachel Lee, two New South Wales stars are our overnight leaders.

They tee off at 12:42 and 12:51 respectively.

English charge

Daniel Hayes from Bramhall in England is the pick of the men this afternoon at Commonwealth. He is currently 4-under through 10, and 7-under for the week.

Rain settling in

As the afternoon groups make their way around Cranbourne, consistent rain is settling in making play tougher than usual.

Oberle starts hot at Commonwealth

After much of the action has been at Cranbourne today, overnight men's leader Chase Oberle has just got his second round underway at Commonwealth.

After a par on one, Oberle knocked his second shot on the par-5 second close and rolled in his eagle to tie Blake Phillips for the lead at 9-under.

Takis and O'Donovan finish strong

Harry Takis (69) and Declan O'Donovan (67) have finished strong at Cranbourne today. Takis is now second at 8-under, and O'Donovan is tied third with Chase Oberle at 7-under.

Movement at Cranbourne

Courtesy of matching 5-under rounds today at Cranbourne, Kayun Mudadana and Bevan Trapp have made significant moves on the men's leaderboard. They are currently 6-under and three shots back of leader Blake Phillips, who had a steady 2-under today to grab the outright lead.

Records for Lee

Sydneysider Rachel Lee has equaled the Cranbourne women's course record with a 7-under 65. This ties Fiona Xu's effort from the 2022 Australian Amateur.

Lee leads the women's at 10-under.

Lee pulling away

Rachel Lee is having a day out at Cranbourne!! She is 7-under through 15 holes and is atop the women's leaderboard at 10-undern over playing partners Sarah Hammett and Raegan Denton at 8-under.

New South Welshmen on the move

Star Sydneysiders Declan O'Donovan and Kayun Mudadana are making moves at Cranbourne today. O'Donovan is 3-under today and 6-under, while Mudadana is 4-under on his day and 5-under overall.

Meanwhile, fellow statesman Blake Phillips has grabbed the outright lead at 8-under.

Super group

All playing together, Rachel Lee (-9), Sarah Hammett (-7) and Raegan Denton (-6) are one, two and three on the women's leaderboard. The group are through 12 holes at Cranbourne.

Weather improves, tee times updated

The lightning has cleared and the outlook is more promising on day two of the adidas Australian Amateur.

Tee times for the afternoon have been pushed back one hour, 40 minutes for Commonwealth and two hours for Cranbourne Golf Club.

Updated tee times can be found

It is expected that with plenty of light until at least 8.30pm in Melbourne we should be able to complete the second round, despite the earlier delay.

Our leaders are Rachel Lee in the women's and Harry Takis in the men's.

Back on at Cranbourne

Players are back on the course at Cranbourne as of 11:40, women's stars Raegan Denton, Sarah Hammett and leader Rachel Lee have just teed off on the first (their tenth).

11am UPDATE: We are back!

Play has resumed at Commonwealth at 11am and is expected to resume at 11.40 at the other venue, Cranbourne, after the lightning delay.

The players had a quick warm-up before returning to their golf balls. There has been minimal rain and the course is not impacted, although the wind is up.

Afternoon tee times will be delayed by one hour, 40 minutes at Commonwealth, and will be updated for Cranbourne as soon as possible.

Meanwhile NSW player Rachel Lee has jumped to the lead in the women's championship at 8-under, picking up five shots in her opening nine holes at Cranbourne this morning.

In the men's championship, Queenslander Harry Takis (-8) has vaulted to the top of the leaderboard through five holes at Cranbourne.

Play set to resume

Play in the adidas Australian Amateur will resume at Commonwealth at 11am after a lightning delay of almost two hours.

Play cannot resume yet at Cranbourne because there is lightning in the area but the radar is looking clearer and a resumption is expected soon at that course as well.

Afternoon tee times will be updated as soon as possible.

Play interrupted

Lightning in the area has forced a delay at both venues for the amateur championship.

The siren sounded at 9.19am at Commonwealth and then 20 minutes later at Cranbourne, a few kilometres to the south-east. Light rain is falling at both courses.

There are some storms on the forecast for Wednesday although they were expected through later in the day.

Meanwhile NSW star Blake Phillips has seized the outright lead in the men's championship at 8-under with overnight co-leader Chase Oberle still to tee off.

Hammett charging

Queenslander Sarah Hammett is making a move on day two. Playing at Cranbourne, Hammett picked up two shots early and with first-round leader Raegan Denton dropping a shot, the margin is just one.

Royal Adelaide's Denton made a double bogey seven at the par-5 10th hole to start her second day as the leader, but picked up a birdie at the 13th hole.

In the men's one of the overnight leaders Blake Phillips from Concord Golf Club has begun his second round with three pars at Cranbourne.

Billy out

The adidas Australian Amateur has lost one of its star attractions with the unfortunate withdrawal of Queenslander Billy Dowling after round one.

Dowling is suffering from appendicitis. He shot an opening-round 74 at Commonwealth on Tuesday.