Golf Course ID: 50201, 18 hole

Blackwood Golf Club

Public course
Golf course

Blackwood Golf Club is an 18 hole Private Members Club, first established in 1930. The picturesque course caters for all golfing abilities from the beginner to the professional. Visitors are welcomed at the Blackwood Golf Club and the Championship Course will challenge even the low handicap golfer. Strict dress rules apply on the Course and in the Clubhouse.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

611 Cherry Gardens Road
Cherry Gardens SA 5157

(08) 8388 2313
(08) 8388 2250
https://www.blackwoodgolf.com.au/
