Golf Course ID: 20701, 18 hole

Blackheath Golf Club is one of the most picturesque golf courses in NSW located in the heart of the world heritage-listed Blue Mountains. The challenging Par 69 layout is in an idyllic setting with hundreds of colourful trees, azaleas, rhododendrons and shrubs lining the fairways. Wildlife abounds with many native birds and ducks about the course. After the game relax in the clubhouse and enjoy the mountain hospitality. The clubhouse has a brassiere, bar, member’s lounge, billiard room and b-b-q facilities on the verandah overlooking the course. Visitors and social players are always welcome.