Big Swing Golf Frankston (VIC)
Virtual golf
Love golf and can’t get enough of it? Love golf and want to be better at it? Why not sharpen your skills and have a quick fix in a fraction of the time it usually takes to play! Featuring championship courses, state-of-the-art ball tracking and a licensed bar, Big Swing Golf is the ultimate indoor golf experience. Big Swing Golf offers a realistic, fast and fun indoor golf experience - play on your own or with a group of friends. PGA qualified coaching and private events available.
Contact Details
434 Nepean Highway
Frankston VIC 3199