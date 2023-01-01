Banner

Big Swing Golf Frankston (VIC)

Virtual golf

Love golf and can’t get enough of it? Love golf and want to be better at it? Why not sharpen your skills and have a quick fix in a fraction of the time it usually takes to play! Featuring championship courses, state-of-the-art ball tracking and a licensed bar, Big Swing Golf is the ultimate indoor golf experience. Big Swing Golf offers a realistic, fast and fun indoor golf experience - play on your own or with a group of friends. PGA qualified coaching and private events available.

Contact Details

434 Nepean Highway
Frankston VIC 3199

(03) 9781 5333
Send email
https://bigswinggolf.com.au/
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use