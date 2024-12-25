Best of 2024: Steph’s major step up

25 Dec 2024 | Professional golf |

It took an eagle at the 72nd hole to deny Stephanie Kyriacou victory at The Amundi Evian Championship in France.

That’s how close the New South Wales star came to joining the exclusive club of Australian major champions in an enthralling final round at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Leading by one through 54 holes, Kyriacou spent much of the final day engaged in a tug-of-war with American Lauren Coughlin.

Yet as the pair went toe-to-toe and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (63) posted 17-under in the clubhouse, it was Japan’s Ayaka Furue (65) who rode a hot putter over the final five holes to finish at 19-under and edge the Aussie by a shot.

Trailing Coughlin by three standing on the 14th tee, Furue dragged herself back into the mix with three straight birdies and then closed it out with an eagle at the 72nd hole, Kyriacou making birdie to claim outright second and her best finish in a major championship.

As the back nine unfolded, Kyriacou was fighting to stay within range of Coughlin.

A steady stream of pars kept Kyriacou in contention until she joined Coughlin at 17-under with a silky pitch and birdie from six feet at the par-5 15th.

She took dead aim at the par-3 16th and converted from four feet to take the outright lead at 18-under, one clear of Furue as Coughlin dropped two back with her first bogey in 29 holes.

Kyriacou and Furue arrived at the 72nd tee tied with Tavatanakit at 17-under par.

Furue’s tee shot finished in the first cut just right of the fairway but Kyriacou was forced to lay up after missing in the deep rough left of the short grass.

There was an anxious moment as Furue’s second just cleared the water front of the green before settling 10 feet above the hole, sounding the death knell to Kyriacou’s major aspirations… for now.

As she continues to establish her presence on the LPGA Tour, it was a performance under pressure that confirmed Kyriacou has what it takes to convert the next opportunity that comes her way.

Photo: Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images