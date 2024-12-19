Best of 2024: Green’s year of near misses

19 Dec 2024 | Professional golf |

It was hands down the best season by any Australian without a win in 2024.

In his second year as a full-time member of the PGA TOUR Champions, Victorian Richard Green was in the hunt for the season-long Charles Schwab Cup until the very last hole, despite not logging a single victory.

His year began with back-to-back top-10 finishes but it was at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship where Green’s season of near misses took flight.

That would be the first of five runner-up finishes on the year – two of which came in major championships and one in a playoff loss to Steve Stricker at the Sanford International.

Seventeen years after setting a new course record in the 2007 Open Championship, Green returned to Carnoustie for The Senior Open Championship and finished second to KJ Choi by two strokes.

He was also third at the US Senior Open Championship, the 53-year-old amassing $US2,168,079 in prize money without any additions to the trophy cabinet.

