Beaconhills Golf Club is a beautiful 27 hole golf course nestled in a tranquil bush land setting and situated only 50 minutes from the CBD. Towering gums and tree ferns line the fairways, and the ever present songs from the hundreds of bell birds and tees provide excellent vistas across well manicured fairways to high-quality greens make for a wonderful golfing experience. Visitors are welcome.