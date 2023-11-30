Barnbougle golf courses coming to Trackman simulators

30 Nov 2023 | Participation | Clubs & Facilities | Industry news |

Golf enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to as Barnbougle, one of the world’s premier golf destinations, announces its partnership with Trackman to bring the world-renowned golf courses to Trackman Simulators and Trackman Range.

The courses are expected to be released during the second quarter of 2024.

Golfers can experience the beauty and challenge of Barnbougle's iconic courses - The Dunes, Lost Farm, and the new 14-hole short course, Bougle Run - in the virtual realm.

Barnbougle, located on the north east coast of Tasmania, is celebrated for its stunning coastal dunes and world-class golf courses.

The Dunes and Lost Farm courses have earned international acclaim for their exceptional design and dramatic landscapes.

Now, golfers from around the world can immerse themselves in the charm of these courses in a Trackman simulator and Trackman Range.

Additionally, the recently completed short course, Bougle Run, will provide a quick and enjoyable golfing experience.

The collaboration between Barnbougle and Trackman will deliver an authentic and immersive golf experience.

Trackman’s industry-leading technology captures the nuances of each course’s terrain and challenges, providing a true-to-life simulation.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer looking to refine your skills or a beginner seeking a taste of these breathtaking links courses, the Barnbougle and Trackman partnership will offer an unparalleled virtual experience.

“Barnbougle is a public access golf course, so aside from the breathtaking landscapes and challenging layouts, we pride ourselves on making great golf accessible to all," Director at Barnbougle Stephen Sattler.

“The alignment with Trackman is a natural progression of our belief that all golf enthusiasts should have the chance to play a world-class golf course at least once in their life.

"Golfers now have the opportunity to experience the challenges of Barnbougle in an entirely new way and, for those that haven’t visited in person, we hope it will inspire their first Barnbougle pilgrimage.”

Trackman’s General Manager (Australia and New Zealand) Peter Tabor, added: "Trackman is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive golf experiences, and we're delighted to join forces with Barnbougle to bring their iconic courses to our users.

"Having the courses across all Trackman platforms, gives our users a unique experience to play some of the best golf courses in the world and I am sure many will get inspired to travel to Tasmania to see it in real life.

"This collaboration opens up new horizons for golf enthusiasts and underscores our dedication to providing the best simulation technology available."

To enjoy a Trackman, owning one is not a requirement.

Use the Trackman Locator to find a Golf Simulator, Practice Facility, or Driving Range equipped with Trackman Golf Technology near you.

About Barnbougle: Barnbougle is Australia's premier golf destination, featuring two world-class 18 hole golf courses: The Dunes and Lost Farm, along with the short course Bougle Run, and a variety of onsite accommodation and dining facilities. Located on the pristine north east coast of Tasmania, Barnbougle is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and challenging golf experiences. The courses have received international acclaim and are a must-visit for golf enthusiasts.

About Trackman: Proudly based in Vedbæk, Denmark, Trackman is the world’s leading developer of radar tracking technology for use in golf performance analysis. The iconic Trackman 4 launch monitor — aka “the little orange box” — is trusted by elite players, coaches, equipment manufacturers and clubfitters to provide ultra-precise data on virtually every aspect of club motion and ball flight. Trackman Range and indoor golf simulator solutions bring our tour-proven technology to the masses, featuring the best practice, virtual golf and entertainment software in the industry. Trackman is the official provider of club and ball tracking and tracing data to the PGA Tour for broadcast on TV and digital platforms. Learn more at Trackman.com.