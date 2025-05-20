Barclay, Fleming Victorian Amateur champions

20 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

West Australian George Barclay and Ireland's Emma Fleming have triumphed at Yarra Yarra Golf Club to be crowned the Victorian Amateur champions for the first time.

Barclay outlasted Queenslander Wes Hinton in the men’s final this afternoon, Hinton conceding Barclay's par putt on the 18th to give him a 1-up victory.

The women's final was decided on the 15th hole, with Fleming, who plays her golf out of Elm Park Golf Club in Dublin, beating Queenslander Huruhi Nakatani 5&3 in the final.

It was a bittersweet morning for Barclay, who came up against fellow West Australian and new Port Phillip Open Amateur champion Josiah Edwards in the semi-finals, with the match also going to the 18th for a 1-up Barclay win.

"It was funny Uber on the way to the course this morning," Barclay said with a smile of his trip with his WA teammate.

Early last year, Barclay took out his home state amateur title, and says it is sweet to win another, and this time on the road.

"I have to thank my coach David Milne, I wouldn't be where I am today without his support and guidance over the years," he said.

Barclay also faced Hinton in the Australian Interstate Teams matches just weeks ago in Perth, and that time came off second best, so he was extra hungry to gain redemption.

"When I shook his hand today I said to him ‘one-one’," he said.

Ranked in the world’s top 200, Fleming has been in Australia for a few months playing in a number of amateur events, and is extremely happy to be heading home with some silverware, especially after finishing second at the Rene Erichsen Salver in Adelaide.

"I'm loving it over here, it's really cool. The trips and stuff we were doing, it's so cool," she said.

The 20-year-old said it took some time to get accustomed to the Yarra Yarra course this week, especially the greens.

"The greens are so tricky," she said. "It's weird, it's different. In Ireland, the defence is normally the weather or rough, but over here the defence is just the greens, which it took me a by surprise and it was definitely tricky.

"Then everything comes into play like tee shots where you leave yourself. If you're on the wrong shot of the fairway sometimes you're just done for."

Earlier on the final day, Fleming beat Queenslander Grace Rho 3&2 in the semi-final to advance to the final.