Australian Open champion locks in Vic Open appearance

Former world No.1 Jiyai Shin will get the chance to complete a rare Summer of Golf double after confirming she will be back at 13th Beach Golf Links for the 2025 Vic Open next month.

A former Vic Open champion, the popular Korean will be aiming to go back-to-back in Australia after securing the ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open title at Kingston Heath in Melbourne in December.

But she will need to defeat a quality field at 13th Beach that includes defending champion Ashley Lau, LPGA Tour star Jenny Shin and world No.205 Shina Kanazawa, who was fifth at last year’s event, as well as the locally based stars of the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Shin’s victory at the Australian Open, by two shots over South Africa’s Ash Buhai, was the 65th of her remarkable professional career which has been highlighted by two major championships.

She has made the trip to Victoria a regular part of the start of her golfing year, not only competing at the Vic Open but also taking part in a training camp to get ready for the season ahead.

The Vic Open will be played at 13th Beach on the Bellarine Peninsula for a 12th year in 2025 on February 6-9.

The Beach course and the Creek course at the superb seaside facility, near the town of Barwon Heads, will host men and women competing for equal prizemoney on the same courses at the same time.

Rob Hurley – General Manager, 13th Beach said: “We’re excited to welcome so many former champions back to 13th Beach for this year’s Vic Open.

“Having Jiyai return just a few weeks after her Australian Open victory is a big boost for the women’s event and the men’s field has the best of the rising talent on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Entry for spectators is free again this year and there will be plenty to see and do on and off the golf course in the Vic Open’s renowned relaxed atmosphere.”

Among the early entries for the men’s championship are five of the winners so far on the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia – two-time champion Jack Buchanan (WA PGA/Webex South Australia), Bellarine local Ben Henkel (Gippsland Super 6), fellow Victorian Phoenix Campbell (Queensland PGA), WA’s Jordan Doull (Webex Players Series Perth) and PNG Open champion Will Bruyeres.

There are also three former Vic Open champions in Tasmanian Simon Hawkes, Dimi Papadatos (NSW) and Michael Hendry of New Zealand.

The 2025 Vic Open will also coincide with the Victorian Inclusive Championship for golfers with a disability and the Australian Wheelchair Golf Championship will return for its third year.

The Vic Open is part of an exciting second half of the Summer of Golf in Australia that includes the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the Australian WPGA Championship on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

The Vic Open is supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria

RECENT VIC OPEN CHAMPIONS

WOMEN

2024: Ashley Lau (Malaysia)

2023: Jiyai Shin (Korea)

2022: Hannah Green (Australia)

2020: Hee Young Park (Korea)

2019: Celine Boutier (France)

2018: Minjee Lee (Australia)

MEN

2024: Brett Coletta (Australia)

2023: Michael Hendry (NZ)

2022: Dimi Papadatos (Australia)

2020: Min Woo Lee (Australia)

2019: David Law (Scotland)

2018: Simon Hawkes (Australia)