Australian Golf Power Rankings September 9

09 Sep 2025 | Professional golf |

Rarely a week goes by in 2025 without an Aussie near the top of the leaderboard and this week it was Austin Bautista coming to the fore with a sensational finish to win the SunBet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour.

On the back of shooting 62 in the final round – and a backflip to celebrate – Bautista rose 314 spots on the Official World Golf Ranking and is now in the running for a 2026 DP World Tour card handed to those who finish top three on the Order of Merit.

In an otherwise quiet week globally, Elvis Smylie was the best of the Aussies at the Amgen Irish Open, our record number of LPGA representatives to return to action this week at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

10. Cory Crawford (9)

Will lead the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit into the CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics on the back of his win at the PNG Open and a tie for 20th at the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

9. Kevin Yuan (8)

Sits 10th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit courtesy of a tie for third at the Mandiri Indonesia Open, one further top-three finish and three top-15 finishes in his past five starts.

8. Austin Bautista (New)

With 12 events left in the Sunshine Tour season in South Africa, Bautista is now in position to push for one of three DP World Tour cards for the top-three finishers on the Order of Merit. The two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner shot 62 in the final round of the SunBet Challenge – Wild Coast Sun to win by one stroke and move into second on the Order of Merit.

7. Cassie Porter (6)

After a week off for the LPGA Tour, Porter can build on an outstanding rookie season at this week’s Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio. Returns ranked 58th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

6. Stephanie Kyriacou (5)

Looking to replicate her form from earlier in the LPGA Tour season where Kyriacou had three-top-six finishes in the space of five starts in April and May. After a strong season in the majors, has missed her past two cuts.

5. Elvis Smylie (7)

Solidified his place within the top 30 on the Race to Dubai standings with a tie for 37th at the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club. Has the chance to join Robert Allenby as the only Aussies to win both the BMW Australian PGA Championship and the BMW Championship this week at Wentworth.

4. Jason Day (4)

Australia’s highest-ranked male player spent the week using his profile to raise funds for the Brighter Days Foundation.

3. Marc Leishman (3)

The only Aussie with an individual win on LIV Golf the past two seasons was announced in the field for the International Series Philippines to be played October 23-26.

2. Grace Kim (2)

The Amundi Evian champion is one of nine Australians in the field for the Kroger Queen City Championship. Sits at No.28 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

In the midst of a season that can rival 2022 as among the best of her career. With $US3.6m in earnings this season, the three-time major champion is now fifth on the all-time career moneylist going into the $2 million Kroger Queen City Championship.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.