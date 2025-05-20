Australian Golf Power Rankings May 20

20 May 2025 | Professional golf |

We woke on Monday morning with a glimmer of hope that Adam Scott was going to turn back the clock and push for major No.2 only for Quail Hollow’s infamous ‘Green Mile’ to add the Masters champ to its lengthy list of casualties.

In a week that started with Cam Davis prominent in the PGA Championship in Charlotte, he and Scott had to ultimately settle for a share of 19th as Scottie Scheffler claimed major No.3.

Scott was just three strokes back when he made the turn in 2-under to be 6-under for the tournament but an untimely bogey on 14 and three dropped shots in his final two holes ended hopes of a top-10 finish.

With less than a week’s notice that he was in the field, Elvis Smylie squeezed every ounce of juice out of his second major championship, playing all four rounds for the first time in his career after making the cut on the number.

With no tournament to play it was a quiet week for our best women golfers, West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard the only Aussie to play all three rounds of the Dutch Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

10. Marc Leishman (Last week: 8)

The only member of Ripper GC with a LIV Golf individual win to his name the past two seasons. Next start is at LIV Golf Virginia, just three hours from his home in Virginia Beach.

9. Adam Scott (New)

Played his way into a share of second early in the back nine at the PGA Championship before succumbing to Quail Hollow’s treacherous ‘Green Mile’. Tied for 19th, Scott finished the week 13th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

8. Elvis Smylie (New)

Another important step forward for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner. Notified less than a week out that he had received a special exemption into the PGA Championship, Smylie showed great composure to make the cut in a major for the first time in his career.

7. Minjee Lee (7)

All eyes are on next week’s US Women’s Open at Erin Hills for the 2022 champion. Has five top-15 finishes from nine starts in 2025.

6. Jason Day (6)

Failed to make the weekend at the PGA Championship for just the second time since 2012. Tie for eighth at The Masters is one of three top-10s on the PGA TOUR this year.

5. Hannah Green (5)

In the midst of a two-week break to “knuckle down” and find the spark that can ignite her season. Has three top 10s from seven starts on the LPGA Tour this season.

4. Stephanie Kyriacou (4)

Has three top-six finishes in her past six starts, the most recent being a tie for fifth at the Mizuho Americas Open. Building nicely toward the US Women’s Open.

3. Karl Vilips (3)

All areas of Vilips’ game were put to the test at Quail Hollow as he made his first start in a major since turning professional. Took 66 putts across the first two rounds to miss the cut.

2. Min Woo Lee (2)

Fought bravely on the back nine in Round 2 but bogeys at 17 and 18 meant that Lee missed the cut by three at the PGA Championship. Taking the week off before returning to the Memorial next week.

1. Lucas Herbert (1)

Was likely a frustrated PGA Championship spectator on the back of his sixth career win at the International Series Japan on the Asian Tour. Was tied for eighth at International Series Macau and has three top-five finishes on LIV Golf this season.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.