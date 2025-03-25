Australian Golf Power Rankings: March 25

25 Mar 2025 | Professional golf |

As the domestic seasons draw to a close, interest will soon shift to the international tours as the countdown to major championships hits full swing.

Western Australian Kirsten Rudgeley took advantage of the Ladies European Tour’s Australian swing with a tie for second at the Ford Women’s NSW Open while Queenslander Anthony Quayle returns to the top 10 after his seventh top-five finish of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season at the Heritage Classic.

The PGA Tour of Australasia season reaches its finale this week with The National Tournament at The National Golf Club while the WPGA Tour of Australasia heads further south to Binalong for the second edition of the World Sand Greens Championship.

Internationally, Hannah Green is one of eight Aussies playing the LPGA Tour’s Ford Championship and Min Woo Lee and Jason Day return to action at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

10. Anthony Quayle (new)

A tie for fourth at the Heritage Classic was Quayle’s seventh top-five finish on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia since the BMW Australian PGA Championship in late November. Enters the final event of the season, The National Tournament, needing to win to snare a DP World Tour card.

9. Cassie Porter (Last week: 8)

Resumes her rookie season on the LPGA Tour this week at the Ford Championship in Arizona. The 22-year-old returns to action at a career high of No.171 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings courtesy of her fourth-place finish at the Blue Bay LPGA.

8. Kirsten Rudgeley (new)

The West Australian climbed to a career high of No.120 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings on the back of her tie for second at the Ford Women’s NSW Open. It is Rudgeley’s seventh top-five finish on the Ladies European Tour and her second top-five of the year having finished tied for third at Webex Players Series Perth.

7. Min Woo Lee (7)

A late addition to the field for this week’s Texas Children's Houston Open as he builds towards The Masters. Co-leader through 36 holes, Lee’s tie for 20th at THE PLAYERS Championship was his fifth top-20 finish of the year.

6. Jason Day (5)

Returns to action this week in Texas after withdrawing from THE PLAYERS Championship with a stomach virus. The world No.35’s best result this year is a tie for third at The American Express.

5. Elvis Smylie (6)

Did what he needed to do by making the weekend at the Heritage Classic to clinch the 2024/2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit. The WA Open and BMW Australian PGA champ will now return to the DP World Tour with his place at The Open Championship secured.

4. Minjee Lee (3)

Runner-up at the Blue Bay LPGA, the world No.18 will return to the LPGA Tour at next week’s T Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

3. Lucas Herbert (4)

Another top-10 finish for the Victorian who was tied for eighth at the International Series Macau on the Asian Tour. Has two top-five finishes on LIV Golf this season and is currently holding on to third spot on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

2. Karl Vilips (2)

Our most recent PGA TOUR winner has missed the cut in his two most recent starts but gets to turn that momentum around at this week’s Valero Texas Open.

1. Hannah Green (1)

Consider this the true start to the 2025 season for the world No.5 as Green makes her return to the LPGA Tour at this week’s Ford Championship in Arizona.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.