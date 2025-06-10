Australian Golf Power Rankings June 10

10 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

In a year in which Australia is enjoying a record representation on the LPGA Tour, Gold Coaster Robyn Choi is quietly going about taking that tally into double figures.

After the heartbreak of failing to retain her card by a single stroke at Q-Series Final Qualifying in December, Choi entered the 2025 season with limited status on the main tour and a full card on the Epson Tour.

The 27-year-old has made good use of those infrequent starts to currently sit 74th on the Race to CME Globe standings, rise 71 spots in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking in the past six weeks and enter the Australian Golf Power Rankings for the first time.

10. Adam Scott (Last week: 9)

Enters the US Open ranked No.42 in the Official World Golf Ranking after a strong showing at the PGA Championship and a tie for 41st at The Memorial Tournament.

9. Robyn Choi (New)

On the back of her first career LPGA Tour top-10 outside Australia at the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico, Choi was the leading Australian again at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Her tie for 11th saw her rise nine spots in the Race to CME Globe standings, enough to earn a place in this week’s Meijer LPGA Classic for what will be her fourth start of the year.

8. Jason Day (8)

Will need the issue in his left wrist that forced his withdrawal from The Memorial to be fully healed for the US Open test awaiting at Oakmont Country Club. Was tied eighth when the US Open was last played at Oakmont in 2016 when Day was at the height of his powers and ranked No.1 in the world.

7. Minjee Lee (6)

Returns to play this week at the Meijer LPGA Classic on the back of a strong performance at the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills. The former world No.2 is currently ranked No.23 in the world with a best result in 2025 a runner-up finish at the Blue Bay LPGA.

6. Stephanie Kyriacou (5)

A missed cut at the US Women’s Open was a disappointing result for a player with three top-six finishes in her previous five starts. Among the 10 Aussies in the field for this week’s Meijer LPGA Classic.

5. Min Woo Lee (4)

Struggled to make an impact since his breakthrough PGA TOUR win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in April. Was 49th at The Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

4. Karl Vilips (2)

Missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in the same week he failed to advance from US Open Final Qualifying. Tie for 11th at the Charles Schwab Challenge a fortnight ago is his best individual result since winning the Puerto Rico Open.

3. Marc Leishman (7)

Tuned up for his first major appearance since 2022 by leading the Ripper GC charge at LIV Golf Virginia. Days after playing 38 holes on golf’s longest day to earn a spot in the field for the US Open, Leishman shot 66 in the final round at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club to finish tied 10th.

2. Hannah Green (3)

Despite taking the week off, rose two spots in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking to be sixth heading into the Meijer LPGA Classic. Led the Aussie charge at the US Women’s Open with a tie for 12th, her best result in women’s golf’s toughest test.

1. Lucas Herbert (1)

On the back of missing out on qualifying for the US Open, Herbert struggled in the opening two rounds at LIV Golf Virginia before shooting 68 in the final round. Finishing 46th is his worst result of the LIV Golf season but he remains fifth in the individual standings.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.