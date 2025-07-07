Australian Golf Power Rankings July 7

07 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

Minjee Lee’s status as Australian golf’s most recent major winner goes on the line this week with nine Australians to contest The Amundi Evian Championship in France.

The following week it will be the boys’ turn, as nine tee it up at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Adam Scott and Elvis Smylie the only two of the nine who are exempt who will prepare by playing this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

With so many of Australia’s big guns opting not to play last week, it provided the opportunity for others to step into the limelight.

Kirsten Rudgeley returns to the Power Rankings for the first time since early April on the back of consecutive top 10s on the Ladies European Tour while Maverick Antcliff enjoyed his best international result in close to five years at the International Series Morocco.

A winner on the Asian Tour this year, Lucas Herbert entrenched his place behind Lee at No.2 by earning medallist honours at Final Qualifying for The Open Championship.

10. Kirsten Rudgeley (New)

Has bounced back impressively after a lacklustre start to her campaign in Europe. After four missed cuts was tied ninth at the Czech Ladies Open and then followed that up with a tie for fifth at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. Now 24th on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

9. Karl Vilips (8)

A third straight missed cut for the Puerto Rico Open champion. In 13 individual starts in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Vilips has finished inside the top 35 on just two occasions, his Puerto Rico Open win and a tie for 11th at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

8. Stephanie Kyriacou (9)

Returns to Evian Resort Golf Club seeking to go one better than her runner-up finish at The Amundi Evian Championship 12 months ago. Currently ranked No.42 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking with three top-six finishes on the LPGA Tour this year.

7. Min Woo Lee (7)

Has arrived in the UK to prep for next week’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland. The 2021 champion has opted not to play the Genesis Scottish Open, crossing the Atlantic on the back of a tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic two weeks ago.

6. Hannah Green (6)

Arrives in France hoping to improve on previous showings at The Amundi Evian Championship. In five previous appearances the world No.11’s best result is a tie for 30th in 2019, coming shortly after her KPMG Women’s PGA victory.

5. Marc Leishman (5)

Currently 10th in the LIV Golf individual standings, Leishman will prepare for his first Open Championship since 2022 by teeing it up with the Ripper GC boys at LIV Golf Andalucia in Spain. Leishman is exempt into The Open by virtue of his tie for third at the Australian Open in December, edging Jasper Stubbs for the spot due to higher world ranking.

4. Adam Scott (4)

Denied victory at the final hole by home-country hero Robert MacIntyre 12 months ago, Scott tees it up for the first time since the Travelers Championship at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Top 20 in his past two major starts, including a deep run at the US Open.

3. Jason Day (3)

Holds his mantle as Australia’s highest-ranked male player despite failing to make the weekend at the John Deere Classic. Moved to 28th in the Official World Golf Ranking on the back of a tie for fourth at the Travelers Championship.

2. Lucas Herbert (2)

Bolstered the Australian contingent at The Open by topping Final Qualifying held at West Lancashire last week. Will be eager to carry that form into this week’s LIV Golf Andalucia event in Spain.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Returns to the site of her maiden major triumph on the back of the third major win of her career at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Including her win in 2021, Lee has finished top 20 five times in 10 starts at The Amundi Evian Championship.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.