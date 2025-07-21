Australian Golf Power Rankings July 21

21 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

It was something of a power outage for Australian golfers this past week with our top women taking the week off in the wake of the Amundi Evian Championship and Marc Leishman the sole Aussie to play all four rounds of The Open Championship.

Playing The Open for the first time since 2022, Leishman entered the final round at Royal Portrush in a tie for 22nd but shot 4-over to fall into a tie for 52nd, receiving a bump of 53 spots up the Official World Golf Ranking for his efforts.

With a tie for eighth at the Barracuda Championship, West Australian Jason Scrivener moved up 39 spots on the world ranking as three Aussies – Minjee Lee (5), Hannah Green (11) and Grace Kim (25) – retain their places inside the top 25 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

10. Gabriela Ruffels (10)

The 54-hole leader at the Evian Championship, Ruffels’ tie for ninth was her best finish in a major championship and her second top-15 finish in her past three starts. One of 10 Aussies in the field for this week’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

9. Min Woo Lee (9)

Tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic remains Lee’s sole top-20 finish since his first PGA TOUR win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March. Missed the cut at Portrush with rounds of 74-73.

8. Hannah Green (8)

Has opted to skip the Women’s Scottish Open ahead of the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales next week. Tie for 12th at the US Women’s Open is Green’s only top-30 finish in her past six starts.

7. Stephanie Kyriacou (6)

Flashed home at Evian to earn a share of 14th before leading the cheer squad for Grace Kim’s major breakthrough. Holding steady at 39th in the world ranking.

6. Jason Day (5)

Missed the cut on the number at Royal Portrush to end the men’s majors season with two missed cuts, a tie for 23rd at the US Open and tie for eighth at the Masters. At No.32, remains Australia’s highest-ranked male player.

5. Marc Leishman (7)

Renewed his affinity for links golf with a spirited performance at The Open. Returning to The Open for the first time in three years, Leishman shot 68 in both Round 2 and Round 3 to play his way inside the top 25 going into the final round. Backs up this week for the LIV Golf UK event at JCB Golf & Country Club.

4. Lucas Herbert (4)

After making a bright start where has 2-under through eight holes, Herbert was unable to match the performance of his Ripper GC teammate in Leishman and missed the cut at The Open. Will be eager to bounce back for Ripper GC at LIV Golf UK.

3. Adam Scott (3)

A strong showing at the Scottish Open did not transfer to success at Scott’s 25th appearance at The Open Championship. Following a 72 on day one, Scott made an early double-bogey at the par-3 third on day two and was unable to turn it around in an 8-over 79 to miss the cut.

2. Grace Kim (2)

No doubt still coming to terms with her elevation into major champion status following the astonishing finish Kim conjured to win the Amundi Evian Championship in a playoff. Steps out for the first time as a major champion this week at Dundonald Links.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

A resurgent Lee enters the Women’s Scottish Open on the back of victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and a tie for third at the Amundi Evian Championship. Has finished top 20 in each of the past three Women’s Scottish Opens.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.