Australian Golf Power Rankings July 1

01 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

The Lees have made a habit in the past of winning in consecutive weeks and, for one round, it looked like it might happen again this past week.

Just four days after sister Minjee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Min Woo took an early front-running position at the Rocket Classic in Detroit with a round of 9-under 63.

Equalling his low round of the year – the other 63 coming in Round 3 of his Texas Children’s Houston Open win – Lee dropped back with a 73 in Round 2 but shot 10-under across the weekend to earn a share of 13th.

It was the standout performance for the Aussies across the weekend, Kelsey Bennett’s tie for 19th at the Amundi German Masters another strong showing in her maiden season on the Ladies European Tour.

10. Karis Davidson (New)

After taking time away from the game in 2024 is now establishing herself as a bona fide talent on the LPGA Tour. A tie for seventh at the Meijer LPGA Classic was Davidson’s best result on the LPGA Tour. She has since followed that up by playing all four rounds at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tie for 10th at the Dow Championship.

9. Stephanie Kyriacou (8)

Skipped the two-player teams event at the Dow Championship after surviving four brutal rounds at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Can now look ahead to next week’s Amundi Evian Championship where she was runner-up 12 months ago.

8. Karl Vilips (7)

Finally able to get back on course but the Puerto Rico Open champion played just two rounds before missing the cut at the Rocket Classic in Detroit. One of just three Aussies in the field for this week’s John Deere Classic.

7. Min Woo Lee (9)

Four days after sister Minjee won her third major, Min Woo burst from the blocks at the Rocket Classic in Detroit. His 9-under 63 in Round 1 was a course record for just a few hours, his eventual tie for 13th his best result since winning the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March.

6. Hannah Green (6)

Remains 11th on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking despite missing the Dow Championship in Michigan. Without a top-10 finish since the JM Eagle LA Championship in April.

5. Marc Leishman (5)

In something of a struggle for the Ripper GC boys at LIV Golf Dallas, the LIV Golf Miami champion finished in a tie for 25th, second to skipper Cameron Smith who was tied 13th.

4. Adam Scott (4)

Squeezed in a social hit at home in Switzerland after a run of five tournaments in seven weeks on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by his tie for 12th at the US Open. Next slated to tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open next week.

3. Jason Day (3)

A tie for fourth at the Travelers Championship on the back of his top-25 finish at the US Open saw Day reclaim the mantle as Australia’s highest-ranked male player in the Official World Golf Ranking. In the field for this week’s John Deere Classic.

2. Lucas Herbert (2)

A second straight disappointing result for Herbert on LIV Golf, shooting 6-over in the final round to finish tied 40th at LIV Golf Dallas. Dropped to seventh in the individual season standings as Ripper GC finished tied seventh in the team event.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Australia’s most recent major winner revelled in the week off to celebrate her KPMG Women’s PGA Championship triumph. Now sets her sights on the Amundi Evian Championship next week, the tournament where she made her major breakthrough in 2021.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.