Australian Golf Power Rankings: January 21

21 Jan 2025 | Professional golf |

A first win for 2025 was just out of reach as the Australian flag flew proudly on international leaderboards this past week.

Starting with David Micheluzzi’s share of the lead after a round of 7-under 65 on day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour through to Jason Day’s spirited showing at The American Express, the Aussie influence looks like being strong again this year.

As Kiwi and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regular, Daniel Hillier, finished second in Dubai, Micheluzzi, Jason Scrivener and Min Woo Lee were all top-15 after 36 holes at the Emirates Golf Club.

Back home, ahead of this week’s Webex Players Series Victoria, West Australian Abbie Teasdale showed her credentials with a playoff win at the Drummond Golf Melbourne International in just her second start as a professional.

10. Kirsten Rudgeley

Tuned up for her quest to win a maiden Ladies European Tour title in 2025 with a wonderful first-up showing at Webex Players Series Perth. After not touching her clubs over the Christmas-New Year break, Rudgeley showed up to Royal Fremantle and led by two after 54 holes before missing the playoff by a shot.

9. Jordan Doull

Rose 560 places in the Official World Golf Ranking on the back of his playoff win at Webex Players Series Perth. Runner-up at the WA PGA Championship, Doull is ninth on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and second behind Jack Buchanan in both Rookie of the Year points and Total Number of Birdies for the 2024-2025 season.

8. Anthony Quayle

Has one of three DP World Tour cards in his sights after committing to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Comes into this week’s Webex Players Series Victoria at Rosebud Country Club with four top-five finishes in his past five starts.

7. Cameron Smith

Still in pre-season mode with the start of the 2025 LIV Golf season a further two weeks away. The Ripper GC captain led his squad to the team title in 2024 but will be desperate for an individual win this year to fuel his tilt at the majors.

6. David Micheluzzi

Started the year with a bang. Co-leader after Round 1 in his maiden appearance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Micheluzzi book-ended his week with another 7-under 65 on Sunday to climb into a tie for eighth. Rose to a career high of No.192 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is growing in stature on the DP World Tour with every event.

5. Cam Davis

In typically understated fashion, Davis walked away from The American Express with a tie for 19th. Dating back to his second Rocket Mortgage Classic win last June, Davis has finished top 20 in six of his past 12 starts. Was enough to elevate Davis back into the top 50 in the world ranking.

4. Elvis Smylie

Although he dropped three spots to sixth on the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Ranking, the BMW Australian PGA champ showed he is ready to take his place among the elite of world golf. Shot 68 in the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to advance to the weekend in his first Rolex Series event.

3. Jason Day

Climbs to No.33 in the Official World Golf Ranking on the back of his tie for third at The American Express in California. Day was in the hunt until late in the final round but dropped shots at the 14th and 18th holes to finish three back of champion Sepp Straka. It was his best finish on the PGA TOUR since he was runner-up at The Open in 2023.

2. Adam Scott

Will next tee it up in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after logging a tie for 39th at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

1. Hannah Green

Has another week at home in Perth before the three-time winner in 2024 begins her 2025 season at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.