Australian Golf Power Rankings August 4

04 Aug 2025 | Professional golf |

A third straight LPGA major may have eluded the Aussie contingent yet but Stephanie Kyriacou ensured there was an Australian inside the top 10 at the AIG Women’s Open.

Kyriacou, who had a hole-in-one in Round 2, added to her top-15 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship with a tie for eighth to make it three women inside the top four in this week’s Australian Golf Power Rankings.

Named the 20205 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award winner, Minjee Lee rounded out a sensational majors campaign with a tie for 13th, Evian Championship winner Grace Kim the only other Aussie to make it to the weekend.

With the majors season now complete, attention turns back to the United States where Cam Davis, Min Woo Lee and Jason Day will contest the FedEx Cup Playoffs while the LPGA Tour will resume with The Standard Portland Classic next week.

10. Min Woo Lee (10)

Tees it up for the first time since The Open Championship in week one of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the FedEx St Jude Championship. Needs to protect his current ranking of No.50 to advance to week two, the BMW Championship.

9. Karl Vilips (new)

Fighting for a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Vilips had a hole-in-one in the final round of the Wyndham Championship on his way to finishing in a tie for 19th. Completes an outstanding rookie season on the PGA TOUR highlighted by his win at the Puerto Rico Open.

8. Karis Davidson (8)

With rounds of 76-77 missed the halfway cut at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl. Currently 70th in the Race to the CME Globe ranking with her next tournament The Standard Portland Classic next week.

7. Jason Day (6)

Two top-five finishes this season sees Day begin the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 37th position. Will be eager to advance that even further as he looks to lock in a spot inside the top 30 who will make it to the TOUR Championship.

6. Lucas Herbert (5)

Comes into this week’s LIV Golf Chicago event as the highest-ranked Ripper GC player on the individual LIV Golf standings in ninth place. With just two events left before the Team Championship in Michigan, the defending champion Ripper GC team is currently fifth on the team standings.

5. Adam Scott (4)

Was quick out of the blocks with 65 in Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship but faded to a tie for 55th, failing to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for just the second time in his career.

4. Stephanie Kyriacou (7)

Signed off on her 2025 major campaign with a tie for eighth at the AIG Women’s Open to lead the Aussies home. Comes on the back of a tie for 14th at the Amundi Evian Championship, form she will look to carry into the back half of the LPGA Tour season.

3. Marc Leishman (3)

Just one spot behind Herbert on the individual LIV Golf standings heading to LIV Golf Chicago. The LIV Golf Miami winner was the lone Aussie to make the cut at The Open Championship.

2. Grace Kim (2)

One of just three Aussies to play all four rounds at the AIG Women’s Open. The Amundi Evian Championship winner, Kim birdied her final hole in Round 2 to make the cut on the number, eventually finishing tied 67th.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Crowned the first two-time winner of the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award on the back of her tie for 13th at Royal Porthcawl. The KPMG Women’s PGA champion was also tied third at the Amundi Evian Championship, tied 14th at the Chevron Championship and tied 22nd at the US Women’s Open.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.