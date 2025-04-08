Australian Golf Power Rankings April 8

08 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

With the smell of major championships in the air, two Aussies in particular rose to the challenge this past week.

At the famed ‘Blue Monster’ at Trump National Doral, Marc Leishman produced some of the best golf of his life to storm home with the week’s only bogey-free round to claim the individual title at LIV Golf Miami.

It was double cause for celebration as the Ripper GC team of Leishman, Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert completed a commanding eight-stroke win in the team event, moving up to third on the overall season standings.

Although she bowed out in the quarter-finals to eventual runner-up Lauren Coughlin, there was much to like about Stephanie Kyriacou’s display at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old defeated her Amundi Evian Championship conqueror Ayaka Furue and Nasa Hataoka in the group stage, advancing to the Round of 16 courtesy of a halved match with Auston Kim.

There she edged A Lim Kim to reach the quarter-finals where she lost 1-down to Coughlin.

10. Kirsten Rudgeley (Last week: 9)

The Ford Women’s NSW Open runner-up is not scheduled to return to the Ladies European Tour until the Aramco Korea Championship from May 9-11. Currently ranked No.124 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

9. Stephanie Kyriacou (New)

Looked focused and formidable in playing her way into the quarter-finals of the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas. Went through the group phase undefeated and, on the back of a tie for 13th at the Ford Championship looks primed for a big year. Moved up five spots to No.52 in the world ranking.

8. Anthony Quayle (7)

Looking ahead to US Open qualifying after finishing fifth on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit. His second-place finish at The National Tournament was his eighth top 10 from his past 13 starts.

7. Elvis Smylie (6)

Will resume his rookie season on the DP World Tour at next week’s Volvo China Open after claiming the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

6. Minjee Lee (5)

Made a promising start to the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas with a 1-up win over Jasmine Suwannapura. Lost to eventual champion Madelene Sagstrom 3&2 in Round 2 and then went down narrowly to Patty Tavatanakit to miss advancing out of the group stage.

5. Marc Leishman (New)

Led Ripper GC to an eight-stroke team win in taking out his first LIV Golf individual title at LIV Golf Miami. Three shots back at the start of the final round, Leishman had drawn level with 36-hole leader Bryson DeChambeau by the eighth hole. A three-metre par putt on the final hole completed the only bogey-free round of the entire week and clinched a one-shot win.

4. Karl Vilips (4)

Another week on the sidelines for the Puerto Rico Open winner who will likely next peg it up at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. A Signature Event, Vilips will qualify via the Aon Swing 5 ranking.

3. Hannah Green (2)

With two top-seven finishes already to her name from just four starts, will defend the second of her three titles from 2024 at next week’s JM Eagle LA Championship.

2. Lucas Herbert (3)

Bounced back from a 5-over 77 in Round 1 at Trump National Doral to play a pivotal role in Ripper GC’s team win at LIV Golf Miami. His 3-under 69 was the best of Round 2 and then backed that up with 74 in the final round for a commanding team win.

1. Min Woo Lee (1)

Popped in to see his sister and have a stint in the commentary booth at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas in the wake of his Texas Children’s Houston Open victory. Australia’s highest-ranked male player looks primed to make a deep run at the Masters.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.