Australian Golf Power Rankings April 29

29 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

He may not have a win to his name yet in 2025 yet Lucas Herbert’s consistently strong performances for Ripper GC have finally made his claim to No.1 spot undeniable.

Winner of the Ford NSW Open during the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season and tied for fifth at the Australian Open, Herbert shot a stunning 10-under 61 in the final round at LIV Golf Mexico City to finish tied for second.

With Min Woo Lee taking the week off in Las Vegas and Hannah Green missing the cut at the Chevron Championship, Herbert’s third top-five finish of the year elevates him to top spot in this week’s Power Rankings.

PGA TOUR rookie and Puerto Rico Open winner Karl Vilips also moved up the rankings courtesy of his tie for fourth alongside Michael Thorbjornsen at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

10. Kelsey Bennett (Last week: 10)

Holds onto 10th spot despite cooling her heels back home in Mollymook ahead of the Aramco Korea Championship next month. Tied for eighth and tied for third in her two most recent starts, Bennett sits 16th on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

9. Marc Leishman (8)

A winner at LIV Golf Miami, Leishman was tied 30th at LIV Golf Mexico City as Ripper GC finished two shots back in second place in the teams event.

8. Stephanie Kyriacou (9)

Continues to solidify her place within the upper echelon of the women’s game. On a day in which only four players broke 70, Kyriacou’s even-par 72 in the final round saw her climb into a tie for 30th at the Chevron Championship in Texas.

7. Elvis Smylie (6)

Began the final round of the Hainan Classic just two strokes off the lead but three bogeys on the trot early on the front nine on Sunday cruelled any hopes of a second DP World Tour win. A closing 2-over 74 saw Smylie drop into a tie for 16th after he was tied for 15th at the Volvo China Open.

6. Minjee Lee (5)

The only Aussie ever in the mix at the first LPGA major of the year. Lee began the final round of the Chevron Championship five strokes off the lead in a share of 10th but shot 74 in the final round, finishing tied for 14th.

5. Jason Day (4)

Tied for eighth at The Masters and holding steady at No.32 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Day’s next start is likely to come at next week’s Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.

4. Hannah Green (3)

Missed the cut at the Chevron Championship for the third consecutive. A tie for ninth at the JM Eagle LA Championship is one of three top-10 finishes this season.

3. Karl Vilips (7)

It’s either feast or famine for ‘Koala Karl’. The Puerto Rico Open winner had missed three cuts and finished tied 54th at RBC Heritage before teaming up with former Stanford University teammate Michael Thorbjornsen to finish tied fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Moves up to 53rd on the FedEx Cup standings.

2. Min Woo Lee (1)

Took to the socials to whip up support for sister Minjee ahead of the Chevron Championship in his week off. Will skip this week also before teeing it up at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

1. Lucas Herbert (3)

Dating back to his win at the Ford NSW Open and tie for fifth at the Australian Open, no Aussie has put themselves in contention more than Herbert in 2025. Shot 10-under 61 to finish tied for second at LIV Golf Mexico City, his third top-four finish in six starts on LIV Golf this season. A win beckons.