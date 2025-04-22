Australian Golf Power Rankings April 22

22 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

It’s been a happy hunting ground in years past and three members of this week’s Power Rankings finished inside the top 20 at the LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship.

The champion in 2019, Minjee Lee made it three top-10 finishes from six starts with a share of seventh, two-time defending champion Hannah Green was a shot further back in a tie for ninth as Stephanie Kyriacou climbed into a tie for 16th with a closing 68.

Three of the seven Aussies in the field for this week’s Chevron Championship, it offers a nice sense of momentum from which to build for the first of five women’s majors for 2025.

It was a strong return to the DP World Tour for recently-crowned Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner, Elvis Smylie.

Tied for seventh at the halfway mark, Smylie cemented his place inside the top 15 on the Race to Dubai ranking with a share of 15th as Cam Davis bounced back from five missed cuts with a tie for 13th at the RBC Heritage.

10. Kelsey Bennett (Last week: 10)

Currently back home to recharge after back-to-back top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour’s South African swing. Scheduled to return to play at the Aramco Korea Championship early next month.

9. Stephanie Kyriacou (9)

Likely to move even higher in the Rolex Women’s World Ranking from her current position of 46th courtesy of her tie for 16th at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Certainly one to watch at this week’s Chevron Championship.

8. Marc Leishman (6)

Will enter LIV Golf Mexico City this week full of confidence on the back of his breakthrough individual win at LIV Golf Miami.

7. Karl Vilips (5)

Entered the final round of RBC Heritage inside the top 30 thanks largely to a 6-under 65 in Round 2. The Puerto Rico Open winner shot 74 in the final round to drop to a tie for 54th. Has paired up with former Stanford University teammate Michael Thorbjornsen for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

6. Elvis Smylie (8)

Continues to look increasingly comfortable on the world stage. Smylie was tied for 15th at the Volvo China Open and remains in the hunt for the DP World Tour Rookie of the Year honour.

5. Minjee Lee (7)

Would have been in the mix late at the JM Eagle LA Championship if not for a run of four straight bogeys in Round 3. Ball-striking is at her usual lofty standard and her proficiency with the long putter improves week after week.

4. Jason Day (4)

Eight-under through 45 holes of the RBC Heritage, Day played the final 27 holes at Harbour Town Golf Links in 4-over to finish tied for 49th. After rising five spots on the back of his top-10 finish at the Masters, dropped one to now sit 32nd on the Official World Golf Ranking.

3. Lucas Herbert (2)

Will have a fire in the belly to emulate Marc Leishman’s win in Miami with a victory of his own at LIV Golf Mexico City this week. With two top-five finishes is currently 11th in the LIV Golf individual standings.

2. Hannah Green (3)

Began her year in earnest with a tie for ninth at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Now turns her attention to The Chevron Championship in Texas where she has missed the cut in her past two starts.

1. Min Woo Lee (1)

Perhaps suffering from something of a Masters hangover, finished tied for 61st at RBC Heritage. At No.25 in the Official World Golf Ranking remains our highest-ranked male player. Will take two weeks off before returning for the next Signature Event on the PGA TOUR, the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.