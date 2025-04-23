Australian Deaflympic golf team announced

23 Apr 2025 | Tournaments | Participation | All Abilities |

For the first time since golf was first included in the Deaflympics in 2017, Australia will be sending a team to the November games being held in Tokyo.

Three men and three women will don the green and gold at Wakasu Golf Links and contest three rounds of individual stroke play.

Following the announcement from the International Golf Federation that a mixed golf event will be added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, golfers at this year's Deaflympics will also compete in a mixed event for the first time.

Among the Australians heading to Japan is Christine Shin (pictured), who was the Australian Deaf Golf champion in 2019, and is currently undertaking the PGA of Australia Membership Pathway Program.

Golf Australia's Head of Programs & Inclusion, Golf Development Christian Hamilton is delighted that Australia will be sending its first golf team to the Deaflympics.

“It is incredible to see the growth of the sport amongst deaf and hard-of-hearing people in Australia. Being able to send a team to the Deaflympics for the first time is testament to the hard work of many,” said Hamilton.

“Golf Australia is proud to support the team of six heading to Japan, we know these pinnacle events do so much in driving further participation within the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, we wish the team every success in bringing home a medal!"

The Tokyo games are the 25th Summer Deaflympics. While golf is a relatively new sport, the games have a long and important history as the pinnacle for deaf sports around the world every four years.

Recognised by the International Olympic Committee, the Deaflympics can be regarded as an equal and equivalent event to the Olympics and Paralympics, and the first summer games were held in 1924 in Paris.

Full Australian team: