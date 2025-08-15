Australian amateur teams named ahead of major competitions

15 Aug 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

The international amateur golf swing continues in the coming months, and two teams set to represent Australia later this year have been announced today.

First is the team of seven heading to the Philippines for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Senior Amateur Championship in late September.

Headed up by reigning Australian Senior Women's Amateur champion Gemma Dooley (NSW), Australia will be looking to make it four wins in as many years in the team championships.

Although not having an individual winner in Vietnam last year, Australia stormed home in both the men's and women's events, continuing their dominance from previous years.

The in-form Graham Hourn leads the men's team, fresh off his home win at the recent Queensland Senior Amateur Championship at Hervey Bay.

Louise Mullard, Wendy Harrington, Greg Rhodes, Mark Allen and Ian Frost make up the remaining players on the Australian Team.

Next on the schedule is the World Amateur Team Championships being played this year in Singapore, with the women challenging for the Espirito Santo Trophy, and the men the Eisenhower Trophy.

Held biennially, it is rare for Australian players to compete in multiple World Amateur Team Championships, as is the case this year with the entire team of six from 2023 having since joined the professional ranks.

This paves the way from a new crop, and the six players selected have all been putting their case forward for selection in recent months, none more so than New South Wales’ Ella Scaysbrook.

Scaysbrook's incredible run at the recent US Women's Amateur Championship captured headlines back home. Battling for a spot in the match play, she was one of the last players to advance, and made it all the way to the semi-finals.

“I birded the last hole of my second round to even have a chance at playing the match play and then had to wake up early the next morning for the playoff,” she said.

“I feel like anything can happen in match play, so that was how I was looking at it.

“I was very happy. It was my first year over there so even qualifying for the US Am was massive.”

Looking ahead to Singapore, Scaysbrook is elated to be again pulling on the green and gold uniform, an opportunity she relished at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific earlier this year in Vietnam.

“It's definitely a privilege to do it. We all strive to represent Australia, so yeah, it means a lot when you get to,” she said

“Playing in the green and gold is just a little bit different.

“It's just different when you go with a team and especially being in a different country, it's just a little bit different to playing here, different atmosphere, which I think is really fun.”

Joining Scaysbrook is Victorian Jazy Roberts and South Australian Raegan Denton. Roberts has also been successful on the world stage in recent months, finishing runner-up at the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort, before going one better and winning the 123rd PNGA Women’s Amateur just two weeks later.

All three men have enjoyed impressive northern-hemisphere summers too, with New South Welshman Declan O'Donovan announcing himself to world golf with his win at this year's Canadian Men's Amateur Championship.

He is joined by Billy Dowling, who was a prominent name on UK leaderboards in past months, with his best week netting a runner-up at the Scottish Men's Open Championship, while Australia's No.1 men's amateur Harry Takis has recent form that will bode well for him come October.

Takis, who plays his golf at San Diego State University, secured the biggest win of his amateur career early this year at the Singapore Open Amateur Championship, and although playing a different course, Takis clearly enjoys playing in the country where he was the winner back in July by a commanding 11-shots.

Full details of both events are below:

Event: APGC Senior Amateur Championship 2025

Date: 24- 26 September

Venue: The Orchard Golf & Country Club, Cavite, Philippines

Team Australia:

Gemma Dooley (New South Wales GC)

Louise Mullard (Wyong Golf Club)

Wendy Harrington (Monash Country Club)

Greg Rhodes (Coomealla Golf Club)

Graham Hourn (Kingaroy Golf Club)

Mark Allen (Drouin Golf & Country Club)

Ian Frost (Lakelands Golf Club)

Event: World Amateur Team Championships (Espirito Santo & Eisenhower Trophies)

Date: Espirito Santo Trophy 1-4 October, Eisenhower Trophy 8-11 October.

Venue: Tanah Merah Country Club, Singapore

Team Australia:

Espirito Santo Trophy:

Jazy Roberts (Yarra Yarra Golf Club)

Raegan Denton (Royal Adelaide Golf Club)

Ella Scaysbrook (The Australian Golf Club)

Eisenhower Trophy: