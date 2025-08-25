Australian All Abilities Championship takes exciting and expanded new direction

25 Aug 2025 | Tournaments | Participation | All Abilities | Golf Australia |

Golf Australia has today announced a bold new direction for the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), marking a significant milestone in the sport's commitment to inclusivity.

Following the decision to play the men’s and women’s Australian Opens as standalone events in the bid to elevate both championships, the AAAC will similarly evolve into a fully independent national championship from 2026.

The AAAC, which has garnered global attention since its inception in 2018, will now have its own brand, identity and a significantly expanded field capacity.

Since first being played alongside the men’s Australian Open at The Lakes Golf Club, the AAAC has been a pioneering force in showcasing the talents of golfers with disabilities, previously featuring the top 12 ranked players with disability, serving as a catalyst for increased participation both in Australia and abroad.

Head of Programs & Inclusion for Golf Australia Christian Hamilton today highlighted the growth in All Abilities participation and the desire to create a new format that will allow more players to compete for a national championship.

"When we launched the Australian All Abilities Championship in 2018, the game had just over 300 passholders and a real limited visibility on all abilities golf domestically,” Hamilton said.

“We are very proud of what the AAAC has contributed as an agent of change, helping the sport reach a point now with over 4000 passholders and ever-increasing visibility through significant worldwide championships.

"We now find ourselves in a position where we need to manage that growth and provide more inclusive and elevated championships.

“The growth and positioning of both the US Adaptive Open and the G4D Open have been great examples of how the game has moved forward and it's important for our domestic players, and our region, to have access to more world-class events with the additional inclusivity of championships run with Sport Classes."

Recent developments in classification systems, particularly the introduction of Sport Classes, have reshaped the landscape of golf for people with disabilities. These classifications, based on frameworks developed by the International Paralympic Committee, ensure fair competition by grouping athletes according to the functional impact of their impairments.

This system has opened doors for more players to pursue international competition, and the AAAC will now integrate these Sport Classes to offer a pathway for eligible passholders to compete for the title of Australian All Abilities Champion.

While final details regarding the venue and branding are still being confirmed, the 2026 AAAC promises to usher in a new era for disability golf in Australia.

Golf Australia, via Hamilton, has reaffirmed its commitment to deliver a world-class tournament.

"We remain dedicated to showcasing the best of inclusive sport and providing a platform for athletes to realise their full potential," he said.

Further details on the 2026 Australian All Abilities Championship will be announced in due course.