Australia ready for Queen Sirikit Cup redemption

The three women who will represent Australia at the 45th Queen Sirikit Cup this May have been named, with Jazy Roberts, Rachel Lee and Sarah Hammett eager to go two better than last year's third-place finish.

Officially known as the Amateur Ladies Asia-Pacific Invitational Golf Team Championship, the Queen Sirikit Cup has been the proving ground for some of the world's best women golfers, including major champions Karrie Webb and Minjee Lee.

Held at Clearwater Golf Club in New Zealand last year, Queenslander Hammett led the Australian team valiantly, however Australia was upstaged by a strong Korean outfit who managed to secure the country's 23rd title.

This year's Cup is to be played on The Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort in Japan, which will hopefully prove to be happy hunting ground for Australia to secure a drought-breaking win, having last hoisted the trophy in 2013.

As the reigning adidas Australian Amateur champion, New South Wales' Lee comes into the team with serious form behind her, also securing the win at the Concord Cup more recently.

At 94, Hammett is Australia's highest ranked woman on the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), and was runner-up to Lee at January's adidas Australian Amateur. Hammett also finished second in the individual standings at Clearwater in 2024.

Hammett and Victorian Roberts were part of the Australian team that recently travelled to Vietnam for the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific, where Roberts finished in a share of fourth.

Roberts' last success came at the Dunes Medal before Christmas, however with five top-fives in WAGR events this year, she's one to never count out.

All three players are part of their respective 2025 Golf Australia State High Performance Squads, , while Hammett and Roberts are this year’s Karrie Webb Scholarship recipients.

