Aussie’s world record attempt to combat violence

After golf helped him learn patience and coping mechanisms for his own anger, Shaun ‘Tosh’ McIntosh is hoping to give back to an organisation close to his heart.

From September 13-14, Tosh will attempt to break the Guiness World Record for the most golf holes played on a simulator in 24 hours, and is attempting the feat to raise funds for the One Punch Can Kill campaign.

"Growing up, I wasn't always the calmest person. I had moments where I would let anger and frustration get the better of me," Tosh said.

"Looking back, I know I could have easily been that guy who makes a split-second decision, throws a punch and changes lives forever, and that's always stuck with me.

"Golf's been an outlet for me. It's a game that tests you mentally and physically. You hit a bad shot and your patience is tested, you make dumb mistakes and your resilience is tested, you're tired, you're frustrated, angry, and the question that comes, ‘How do you respond?’ Do you lose your head or do you reset, and keep moving forward."

Such is his passion for this cause, Tosh has even written a song about the attempt, see below:

Tosh will undertake his world record attempt at his local Sunshine Coast Golf Centre, where he has rigorously been preparing and has curated a list of the best 45-courses the Trackman software has on offer.

"The record was 720 holes, but I've just found out this morning, it's now 756," he said.

"Believe it or not, I've actually played all the courses on there, which is quite a lot.

"I've narrowed it down to obviously the ones I'm going to get around a lot quicker.

"I've worked out, 30 minutes per round and that would give me roughly three and a half hours to play with. So if I had a 15 minute break for stretches, or rub down, I would still get there."

The attempt will be live streamed, and Tosh has a target to raise $10,000.

