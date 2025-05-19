Aussies on Tour: Wright turns call-up into major top 10

19 May 2025 | Professional golf |

Brisbane’s Michael Wright made the most of a late call-up to record his second top-10 finish in a senior major at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Heavy rain that inundated Greystone Golf and Country Club on Sunday morning prevented the final round from reaching its conclusion, Angel Cabrera and Jerry Kelly tied for the lead at 18-under with three and four holes to play respectively.

Kiwi Steven Alker is within two shots of the lead with three holes still to complete, all 10 Aussies getting through 72 holes before play was suspended due to darkness.

Tied for seventh at the Kaulig Companies Championship last year, Wright played the weekend in 11-under par to sit in eighth position and guaranteed to finish as the lone Australian inside the top 10.

It is a performance made even more noteworthy given the 51-year-old was only added to the field when Scott Verplank withdrew from the tournament.

Inspired by a 7-under run on his final 11 holes on Saturday, Wright started with a birdie on Sunday and remained bogey-free the entire final round, making eagle at the par-5 13th for the second straight day to go with birdies at 11 and 15 in a round of 5-under 67.

Victorian Richard Green held the 36-hole lead after rounds of 63-68 but dropped from contention when he shot 3-over 75 on Saturday.

Leading the Legends Tour Order of Merit, Scott Hend was tied ninth at the OFX Irish Legends and in Charlotte.

Seven strokes back of Scottie Scheffler through 54 holes, Scott was in a tie for second and just three off the lead early on the back nine but, like many, succumbed to Quail Hollow’s demanding closing stretch including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Results US PGA Championship Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina 1 Scottie Scheffler 69-68-65-71—273 $US3.42m T19 Cam Davis 66-74-70-72—282 $193,442 T19 Adam Scott 69-71-69-73—282 $193,442 T28 Ryan Fox (NZ) 67-71-72-73—283 $115,820 T72 Elvis Smylie 70-73-77-74—294 $23,655 MC Min Woo Lee 74-72—146 MC Jason Day 73-75—148 MC Cameron Smith 78-71—149 MC Karl Vilips 78-75—153

PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama To be completed Monday morning 8 Michael Wright 70-71-66-67—274 T15 Richard Green 63-68-75-71—277 T22 Mark Hensby 70-73-68-68—279 T27 Greg Chalmers 67-71-70-73—281 T36 Cameron Percy 70-69-73-70—282 T38 Stuart Appleby 72-71-69-71—283 T38 David Bransdon 69-71-72-71—283 T46 Steve Allan 73-68-73-71—285 T46 Rod Pampling 73-70-68-74—285 74 John Senden 76-75-75-84—310

Ladies European Tour Dutch Ladies Open Goyer Golf and Country Club, Eemnes, Netherlands 1 Mimi Rhodes 69-69-69—207 €49,500 T4 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-69-71—210 €11,550 T25 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-76-70—215 €3,545.14 T53 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 77-67-75—219 €1,210 MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-76—151 MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-77—153 MC Kelsey Bennett 78-75—153

Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri 1 S.H. Kim 66-65-66-71—268 $US180,000 T21 Rhein Gibson 69-73-68-70—280 $10,950 MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 73-78—151

Korea PGA Tour SK Telecom Open Pinks GC, Korea 1 Jaewoong Eom 66-69-67—202 MC Wonjoon Lee 71-71—142 MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 72-75—147 MC Junseok Lee 77-77—154 MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 76-78—154

Epson Tour Copper Rock Championship Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah 1 Gina Kim 69-65-69—203 $US37,500 MC Soo Jin Lee 80-74—154

Legends Tour OFX Irish Legends Mount Juliet Estate, Co Kilkenny, Ireland 1 James Kingston 66-72-66—204 T9 Scott Hend 67-69-72—208 T45 Michael Campbell (NZ) 75-74-71—220 T49 Michael Long (NZ) 75-75-72—222

Sunshine Tour Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro-Am Irene Country Club, Centurion, South Africa 1 Luis Carrera 63-67-66-62—258 T31 Austin Bautista 69-69-69-71—278