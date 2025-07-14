Aussies on Tour: Twin triumphs for Kim, Allan

14 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

Grace Kim made it consecutive LPGA major championship wins by Aussies and Steve Allan claimed a second PGA TOUR Champions win for 2025 on another spectacular weekend for Australian golf.

Trailing Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul by two strokes standing on the 72nd tee, Kim produced one of the most extraordinary finishes ever witnessed in major championship golf.

It began with a 4-hybrid to two feet for an eagle to join Thitikul at 14-under and then continued into the playoff.

Unlike the final hole in regulation, Kim’s hybrid failed her on the first playoff hole, flaring out to the right and bouncing into the creek that sits adjacent to the 18th green.

After taking a penalty drop, Kim then delivered a shot that will live on as one of the most extraordinary ever produced by an Australian in a major championship, pitching from the rough, across the creek and into the hole for a most unlikely birdie.

Thitikul delivered a clutch up-and-down of her own to send it to a second playoff hole where Kim again leant on her trusty hybrid to make a second eagle in the space of three trips down 18 and third for the day.

“Obviously it's a huge achievement for me,” said Kim.

“I've had a lot of doubts early this year. I was kind of losing motivation. I kind of had to get some hard conversations done with the team.

“Had to wake up a little bit so to be sitting here next to this trophy is definitely surreal.”

There was cause for celebration too for Allan, who won for the second time this year with one of his sons on the bag.

After notching his Galleri Classic victory with son Liam on the bag, Allan went wire-to-wire at the DICK’s Open with Joey carrying his clubs, the first wire-to-wire winner in the championship’s history.

The 51-year-old Victorian opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round.

After playing the first seven holes on Sunday in 1-under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.

“It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver," Allan said.

“In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.

“With my son Joey on the bag, it was amazing. He’s a good reader of greens. And just having your son on the bag, make sure that you stay calm, you’re not going to lose it when things go wrong.

“It’s been a great week.”

Matt Jones produced a stunning final round of 65 to lead the charge for Ripper GC at LIV Golf Andalucia, finishing tied for fourth as captain Cameron Smith was tied seventh.

There was a win also for our friends across the Tasman with Kiwi Mark Brown winning the Swiss Seniors Open in his debut on the Legends Tour.

Results

LPGA Tour

The Amundi Evian Championship

Evian Resort Golf Club, France

1 Grace Kim 65-68-70-67—270 $US1.2m

Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff

T3 Minjee Lee 66-71-66-68—271 $523,761

T9 Gabriela Ruffels 65-71-66-72—274 $185,790

T14 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-68-74-64—276 $112,525

T65 Hira Naveed 71-71-73-72—287 $17,788

MC Robyn Choi 71-74—145

MC Karis Davidson 74-72—146

MC Lydia Ko (NZ) 73-74—147

MC Hannah Green 73-77—150

MC Cassie Porter 73-79—152

DP World Tour/PGA TOUR

Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 Chris Gotterup 68-61-70-66—265 €1,348,571.70

T17 Adam Scott 69-68-70-67—274 €103,185

T34 Elvis Smylie 67-71-71-67—276 €45,337.70

T65 Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-70-74-72—282 €16,953.47

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 69-73—142

MC Karl Vilips 71-74—145

PGA TOUR

ISCO Championship

Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Cse), Louisville, Kentucky

1 William Mouw 67-73-69-61—270 $US720,000

MC Jason Scrivener 74-71—145

MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 73-73—146

MC Aaron Baddeley 73-74—147

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Andalucia

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

1 Talor Gooch 69-66-70—205 $US4m

T4 Matt Jones 74-70-65—209 $833,333

T7 Cameron Smith 69-73-69—211 $522,500

T19 Danny Lee (NZ) 77-68-69—214 $235,000

T32 Lucas Herbert 76-72-69—217 $146,000

T45 Ben Campbell (NZ) 74-69-76—219 $124,333

50 Marc Leishman 74-79-70—223 $60,000

Champions Tour

DICK’S Open

En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York

1 Steve Allan 63-69-66—198 $US330,000

T5 Michael Wright 68-69-67—204 $90,933

T20 Greg Chalmers 69-66-74—209 $23,467

T41 Scott Hend 70-71-71—212 $10,560

T51 David Bransdon 68-71-76—215 $5,940

T64 Brendan Jones 75-73-71—219 $2,970

T70 John Senden 75-71-76—222 $1,804

T70 Mark Hensby 73-72-77—222 $1,804

Korn Ferry Tour

The Ascendant

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

1 Neal Shipley 68-71-67-64—270 $US180,000

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 74-69—143

MC Rhein Gibson 70-75—145

HotelPlanner Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Royal Beroun Golf Club, Beroun, Czech Republic

1 David Law 71-62-62-63—258 €48,000

T6 Danny List 62-65-66-68—261 €10,800

T52 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-67-67-69—270 €1,110

LET Access Series

Vasteras Open

Skerike Golfklubb, Sweden

1 Ragga Kristinsdottir 65-70-73—208 €7,200

T10 Belinda Ji 71-71-72—214 €1,091.25

T16 Stephanie Bunque 71-70-75—216 €759.75

T23 Kristalle Blum 68-73-76—217 €656.10

T44 Justice Bosio 72-70-80—222 €330

MC Abbie Teasdale 72-80—152

PGA TOUR Americas

Bromont Open

Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec

Final round to be completed Monday

T23 Tony Chen 64-69-68-65—266

MC Grant Booth 69-71—140

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 71-70—141

Epson Tour

Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship

Great River Golf Club, Milford, Connecticut

1 Gina Kim 64-69-73-68—274 $US33,750

T39 Su Oh 71-72-72-74—289 $1,348

T57 Jess Whitting 75-70-74-75—294 $808

MC Jennifer Elliott 84-77—161

Legends Tour

Swiss Seniors Open

Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

1 Mark Brown (NZ) 66-65-64—195

T47 Michael Long (NZ) 70-69-70—209