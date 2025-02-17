Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Hend, Green

17 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

Queenslander Scott Hend produced the round of the week but came up two shots short of victory at the Legends Tour’s season-opening Staysure Marbella Legends in Spain.

Hend had seven birdies and a bogey in an eight-hole stretch from the ninth hole in the final round to exert pressure on Englishman Simon Griffiths on his way to a round of 8-under 64.

Sensing the Aussie in his rearview mirror, Griffiths made birdie at the par-4 15th to build a three-shot buffer that meant that his closing bogey reduced the winning margin to two.

Hend was not the only member of the Aussie over-50s to log a top-five result.

Still in pursuit of a breakthrough win on the PGA TOUR Champions, Richard Green shot 4-under 68 in the final round of the Chubb Classic in Florida.

Five birdies in the final seven holes saw Justin Leonard claim his first PGA TOUR Champions title by four strokes, Green six strokes back in a tie for fourth.

Making her first appearance on the Ladies European Tour, West Australian Hira Naveed impressed with a tie for eighth at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Entering her second year on the LPGA Tour, Naveed was tied for fourth after an opening round of 5-under 67 and then climbed back into the top 10 on the back of a 2-under 70 in the final round.

PGA TOUR The Genesis Invitational Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Cse), San Diego, California 1 Ludvig Åberg 74-66-70-66—276 $US4m T37 Adam Scott 74-70-75-70—289 $96,500 48 Min Woo Lee 71-77-74-70—292 $56,000 T50 Jason Day 76-72-74-72—294 $51,500 MC Danny List 79-72—151 MC Cam Davis 77-74—151

LIV Golf LIV Golf Adelaide The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide 1 Joaquin Niemann 67-71-65—203 $US4m T21 Marc Leishman 73-70-70—213 $225,000 T23 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-70-71—214 $190,714 30 Cameron Smith 72-73-70—215 $170,000 T31 Lucas Herbert 71-70-75—216 $153,833 T37 Danny Lee (NZ) 70-74-74—218 $135,285 44 Matt Jones 75-71-73—219 $128,000 50 Wade Ormsby 79-71-75—225 $60,000

Ladies European Tour PIF Saudi Ladies International Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia 1 Jeeno Thitikul 67-64-69—200 $US647,493.75 T8 Hira Naveed 67-70-70—207 $99,282.38 T18 Stephanie Kyriacou 68-68-74—210 $69,066 T27 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-69-70—212 $46,115.95 MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-72—147

PGA TOUR Champions Chubb Classic Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida 1 Justin Leonard 68-65-68—201 $US270,000 T4 Richard Green 70-69-68—207 $82,800 T12 Cameron Percy 72-70-68—210 $31,748 T12 Michael Wright 71-69-70—210 $31,748 T23 Rod Pampling 70-75-67—212 $18,450 T31 Steve Allan 72-70-72—214 $12,150 T47 Mark Hensby 70-72-75—217 $6,120 T51 Greg Chalmers 70-76-72—218 $4,860 T57 Stuart Appleby 73-74-73—220 $3,690 T69 David Bransdon 77-77-72—226 $1,584

HotelPlanner Tour NTT DATA Pro-Am Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa 1 Wilco Nienaber 60-66-66-70—262 €57,473.21 T3 Sam Jones (NZ) 68-65-69-69—271 €17,151.31 MC Haydn Barron 70-69-74—213 MC Hayden Hopewell 67-76-75—218

Legends Tour Staysure Marbella Legends Aloha GC, Marbella, Spain 1 Simon Griffiths 65-68-68—201 2 Scott Hend 69-70-64—203 T39 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-72-73—218 T52 Michael Long (NZ) 74-72-76—222