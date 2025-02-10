Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Green, Herbert

10 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

It took just two starts for Hannah Green to earn her first top-five finish of the LPGA Tour season as Lucas Herbert opened his year on LIV Golf with a tie for fourth at LIV Golf Riyadh.

In the mix on the back of rounds of 65-66 in rounds two and three, Green endured a frustrating final day on the greens to post 2-under 70 and secure a share of fourth at the Founders Cup in Florida.

Tied for 20th in the season-opener with new caddie David Buhai on the bag, Green is content with her first two weeks of the 2025 season but is headed home to Perth for a training block with coach Ritchie Smith ahead of the defence of her HSBC Women’s World Championship title in Singapore.

“I don’t typically play these events,” said Green of the slight change to her schedule.

“I’ve made the trip over, so it’s nice to have had some good results, but also see what I need to work on to get ready for Singapore for a title defence.

“I’m going to try and catch up with my coach as much as possible. Try and see him at home before we both head on the road.

“I think I need to play a little bit more while I’m home. I felt like when you’re on the range you always hit it good, when you’re on the putting green. Just experience some wind or whatever it may be.

“Trying to play a little bit more before I get to Singapore is probably my goal.”

Herbert is also headed home to Australia this week with a focus on both individual and team success at LIV Golf Adelaide before playing the NZ Open in Queenstown.

The 29-year-old shot 64 in Round 2 under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club to play his way into the final group for Round 3.

He endured a rollercoaster round that included one eagle, five birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey at the 10th that seemingly took the win out of reach.

A brilliant second shot set up eagle at the par-5 13th which Herbert followed up with three consecutive birdies at 15, 16 and 17.

Trailing 2022 Australian Open champion Adrian Meronk by two playing the final hole, Herbert took an aggressive approach but made bogey to drop to a tie for fourth.

With all four scores now counting, it was a strong start to Ripper GC’s team title defence, the quartet of Herbert, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones earning a spot on the podium.

Photos: James Gilbert/Getty Images (Green); Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images (Herbert)

Results

PGA TOUR WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona 1 Thomas Detry 66-64-65-65—260 $US1.656m T12 Min Woo Lee 70-66-68-67—271 $195,500 T63 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-66-71-72—281 $19,964

DP World Tour Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Doha GC, Doha, Qatar 1 Haotong Li 69-67-67-69—272 €409,592.05 T25 Daniel Hillier 71-70-70-74—285 €21,804.75 MC Kazuma Kobori 73-71—144 MC Danny List 77-68—145 MC David Micheluzzi 75-71—146 MC Daniel Gale 74-74—148 MC Jason Scrivener 76-74—150 MC Elvis Smylie 74-78—152

LPGA Tour Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Florida 1 Yealimi Noh 68-64-63-68—263 $US300,000 T4 Hannah Green 70-65-66-70—271 $86,932 T28 Minjee Lee 70-72-68-69—279 $15,923 T39 Gabriela Ruffels 72-68-73-68—281 $10,122 T48 Lydia Ko (NZ) 74-68-70-71—283 $6,595 T48 Fiona Xu (NZ) 70-70-72-71—283 $6,595 T48 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-69-72—283 $6,595 T56 Hira Naveed 70-68-72-74—284 $5,887 MC Karis Davidson 72-74—146 MC Cassie Porter 74-81—155

LIV Golf LIV Golf Riyadh Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia 1 Adrian Meronk 62-66-71—199 $US4m T4 Lucas Herbert 68-64-70—202 $900,000 T6 Marc Leishman 67-68-68—203 $534,500 T15 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-69-69—206 $292,500 T25 Wade Ormsby 68-72-69—209 $185,000 T25 Cameron Smith 67-72-70—209 $185,000 T33 Matt Jones 74-68-69—211 $145,572 T33 Danny Lee (NZ) 68-74-69—211 $145,572

Team Scores 1 Legion XIII 50-under T2 Ripper GC 39-under T2 Rangegoats GC 39-under

PGA TOUR Champions Trophy Hassan II Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco 1 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-69-69—208 $US400,000 2 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-70-71—210 $220,000 T9 Richard Green 76-71-70—217 $60,000 T14 Scott Hend 71-73-74—218 $42,550 T14 Greg Chalmers 72-71-75—218 $42,550 T28 Mark Hensby 72-75-74—221 $19,800 T39 Rod Pampling 74-79-71—224 $12,250 T47 Stuart Appleby 80-74-73—227 $8,000 T53 Cameron Percy 78-69-81—228 $6,125

Ladies European Tour Lalla Meryem Cup Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Cse), Morocco 1 Cara Gainer 71-70-69—210 €67,500 Won in sudden-death playoff MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 79-71—150 MC Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 76-75—151

Korn Ferry Tour Astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia 1 Kyle Westmoreland 70-64-61-70—265 $US180,000 T13 Rhein Gibson 68-65-68-70—271 $17,583 T26 Harry Hillier (NZ) 64-72-69-68—273 $7,476

HotelPlanner Tour Cell C Cape Town Open Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa 1 Jamie Rutherford 69-69-67-69—274 €57,282.65 T4 Sam Jones (NZ) 70-69-69-70—278 €13,010.57 T47 Hayden Hopewell 72-69-69-76—286 €2,204.57 MC Haydn Barron 77-70—147