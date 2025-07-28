Aussies on Tour: Top-five for Hend at Senior Open

28 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

Scott Hend consolidated his position at the top of the Legends Tour Order of Merit with his career-best finish in a senior major at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in London.

Irishman Padraig Harrington became just the fifth player to win both The Open Championship and the Senior Open as Hend matched the low round of the final round – 5-under 65 – to snare outright fourth.

It betters the 51-year-old’s tie for fourth at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship and extends his advantage as the Legends Tour Order of Merit leader from Dane Thomas Bjorn and South African Keith Horne.

While they couldn’t push into contention on Sunday, the Aussie flag was prominent throughout the final men’s senior major of 2025.

Cameron Percy matched Hend’s Sunday 65 to move up into a tie for fifth, Kiwi Steven Alker (68) was outright seventh and Steve Allan (66) and Greg Chalmers (69) tied for eighth at 9-under par.

An Aussie charge also failed to materialise in the final round of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Queensland pair Karis Davidson and Cassie Porter began the final round in a tie for ninth but both shot 2-over 74 to drop into a tie for 21st alongside fellow Australian Minjee Lee (71).

Captain Cameron Smith’s tie for 10th led the way for Ripper GC at LIV Golf UK, Marc Leishman a shot further back in a tie for 11th as Ripper GC finished sixth in the teams event.

Results PGA TOUR Champions ISPS HANDA Senior Open Sunningdale GC, Sunningdale, Berkshire, United Kingdom 1 Padraig Harrington 67-65-65-67—264 €381,190.20 4 Scott Hend 68-71-64-65—268 €114,316.20 T5 Cameron Percy 69-65-70-65—269 €88,405.82 7 Steven Alker (NZ) 63-73-66-68—270 €68,512.09 T8 Steve Allan 68-67-70-66—271 €51,335.54 T8 Greg Chalmers 70-66-66-69—271 €51,335.54 T12 Richard Green 68-69-70-66—273 €37,943.66 T17 Michael Wright 72-65-68-70—275 €28,685.80 T24 Mark Hensby 64-72-69-72—277 €22,361.39 T47 Mark Brown (NZ) 70-69-74-67—280 €11,418.68 T61 Stuart Appleby 70-68-74-72—284 €5,446.52 MC Rod Pampling 68-74—142 €2,426.07 MC Michael Long (NZ) 71-72—143 €2,096.12 MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 70-76—146 €1,581.79 MC David Bransdon 75-76—151 €1,263.49

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland 1 Lottie Woad 67-65-67-68—267 €255,554.10 T21 Minjee Lee 68-74-70-71—283 €22,391.41 T21 Cassie Porter 70-70-69-74—283 €22,391.41 T21 Karis Davidson 70-73-66-74—283 €22,391.41 MC Hira Naveed 71-75—146 MC Gabriela Ruffels 73-73—146 MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74—147 MC Kelsey Bennett 76-72—148 MC Kirsten Rudgeley 73-75—148 MC Grace Kim 73-76—149 MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 78-75—153 MC Robyn Choi 79-75—154 MC Stephanie Kyriacou 72-83—155

PGA TOUR 3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota 1 Kurt Kitayama 65-71-60-65—261 $US1.512m T53 Adam Scott 69-67-66-72—274 $20,118 MC Karl Vilips 70-71—141 MC Cam Davis 71-72—143 MC Aaron Baddeley 73-73—146 MC Harrison Endycott 73-73—146 MC Thomas Campbell (NZ) 73-77—150

LIV Golf LIV Golf UK JCB Golf and Country Club, Rochester, England 1 Joaquín Niemann 65-63-68—196 $US4m T10 Cameron Smith 68-70-67—205 $405,000 T11 Marc Leishman 67-69-70—206 $322,143 T34 Lucas Herbert 69-72-70—211 $147,667 T40 Matt Jones 70-70-73—213 $134,000 T42 Ben Campbell (NZ) 70-74-70—214 $127,750 T50 Danny Lee (NZ) 72-72-74—218 $60,000

Korn Ferry Tour NV5 Invitational The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois 1 Johnny Keefer 65-63-61-69—258 $US180,000 T30 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-67-66-69—267 $6,155 MC Rhein Gibson 67-71—138

PGA TOUR Americas Commissionaires Ottawa Open Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario 1 Brett White 71-64-68-59—262 $40,500 Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff MC Grant Booth 72-67—139 MC Tony Chen 70-70—140