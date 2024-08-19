Aussies on Tour: 3 vault into BMW event

19 Aug 2024 | Professional golf |

Three Australians have vaulted into the US PGA Tour’s lucrative BMW Championship in Colorado this week, including a relieved Cam Davis who fell into the field by dent of a near-miracle.

Jason Day, Adam Scott and Davis will be Australia’s representatives in the tour’s penultimate event of the season at Castle Pines Golf Club, worth $US20 million, while Min Woo Lee’s rookie season in America is done.

The players came to the final round of the Fedex St Jude Championship looking to secure their place for next week, needing to finish inside the top 50 on the Fedex Cup standings.

A top-50 in the Fedex Cup has the added bonus of a spot in all next year’s signature events.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama closed out the win today, with Day finishing tied-22nd to sit at 25th on the standings, Scott rallying with a 68 to finish tied-18th and keep himself at 41st overall, and Lee jumping a few spots to tied-22nd with a closing 66 that was not quite enough to push the West Australian into the field for next week.

He completed his debut season ranked 60th on the standings.

But it was Davis who had the drama-filled day, finishing with a potentially-calamitous double bogey at the 72nd hole that left him vulnerable.

Ultimately a late fade-out by Tom Kim, who finished bogey-double-double, pushed Davis back in at No. 49 in the standings and he will now tee it up next week as well as having a start in the big events in 2025.

“I've done it every year for the last three years,” said the Sydneysider. “I feel like I'm constantly in this position where you've had a good season but still a little low missing next year, which doesn't feel right, and it's extra frustrating right now that I finished the way I did after playing the way I did all the way up until that point.

“I had a feeling if I parred the last, I would have been fine.”

Elsewhere lefty Richard Green came close to winning his first tournament on the PGA Tour Champions in Canada, a bogey at the 17th hole costing him dearly.

Green finished outright second and picked up more than $US200,000 in prizemoney. It was his fourth runner-up finish in his first season.

On the PGA Tour Americas, Australian Grant Booth was runner-up while on the LPGA Tour, Gabriela Ruffels logged a top-10 at the Scottish Open ahead of this week’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the final major of the women’s season. Results PGA TOUR Fedex St Jude Championship TPC South Wind, Memphis, Tennessee • 1 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65-64-64-70 – 263 $US3.6 million • T18 Adam Scott 70-68-68-67 – 273 $270,000 • T22 Min Woo Lee 70-68-70-66 – 274 $175,500 • T22 Jason Day 72-67-65-70 – 274 $175,500 • T40 Cam Davis 70-69-71-67 – 277 $76,000 PGA Tour Champions Rogers Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows CC, Canada • 1 – Ken Tanigawa (USA) 68-61-64 – 193 $360,000 • 2 Richard Green 65-62-68 – 195 $211,200 • 6 Steve Alker (NZ) 65-63-70 – 198 $96,000 • T10 Cam Percy 71-63-66 – 200 $51,600 • T16 Steve Allan 66-65-70 – 201 $37,260 • T20 David Bransdon 69-66-67 – 202 $26,190 • T20 Greg Chalmers 68-67-67 – 202 $26,190 • T28 Stuart Appleby 66-69-68 – 203 $18,205 • T28 Rod Pampling 67 -69-67 – 203 $18,205 • T48 Michael Wright 71-66-69 – 206 $6994 • T61 Jason Norris 72-65-72 – 209 $3840 LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour ISPS HANDA Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Scotland • 1 – Lauren Coughlin (USA) 69-69-66-69 – 273 $300,000 • T6 Gabriela Ruffels 71-73-69-68 – 281 $54,835 • 9 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-69-71-74 – 283 $44,612 • T12 Minjee Lee 67-69-72-78 – 286 $37,176 • T15 Grace Kim 72-72-68-75 – 287 $32,529 • T33 Steph Kyriacou 71-77-74-70 – 292 $12,361 • T41 Kirsten Rudgeley 72-74-71-76 – 293 $9,666 • MC Hira Naveed 74-77 – 151 • MC Whitney Hillier 75-77 – 152 PGA Tour Americas Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open Elk Ridge Resort, Canada • 1 – AJ Ewart (Canada) 66-66-67-65 – 264 • T2 Grant Booth 66-66-67-65 – 264 • T28 Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-62-68-69 – 271 • MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 69-69 – 138 DP World Tour D+D REAL Czech Masters PGA National Oaks, Prague • 1 – David Ravetto (Italy) 68-63-70-64 – 265 • MC Sam Jones (NZ) 69-72 – 141 • MC David Micheluzzi 71-71 – 142 • MC Andrew Martin 74-69 – 143 • MC Haydn Barron 71-73 – 144 • MC Jason Scrivener 71-77 – 148 • WD Tom Power Horan LIV Golf League Greenbrier Golf Club, West Virginia • 1 – Brooks Koepka (USA) 64-64-63 – 191 $4 million • T4 Marc Leishman 65-64-64 – 193 $900,000 • T6 Lucas Herbert 65-63-67 – 195 $650,000 • T8 Cameron Smith 66-63-67 – 196 $457,500 • T15 Danny Lee (NZ) 68-66-65 – 199 $273,000 • T20 Matt Jones 64-68-68 – 200 $220,000 • T37 Ben Campbell (NZ) 71-65-69 – 205 $137,800 Epson Tour Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic Pendleton, Oregon • 1 – Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand) 656664 195 • T5 Fiona Xu (NZ) 67-67-67 – 201 • T39 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-68-69 – 208 • T49 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 70-68-71 – 209 Korn Ferry Tour Magnit Championship Metedeconk National Golf Club, New Jersey • 1 – Max McGreevy (USA) 65-67-69-69 – 270 $180,000 • T50 Karl Vilips 67-73-73-69 – 282 $4,228 • T59 Brett Drewitt 73-68-70-72 – 283 $4,070 • WD Rhein Gibson European Legends Tour Zambia Legends Championship Bonanza Golf Club, Zambia • 1 - Keith Horne (South Africa) 71-63-64 – 198 • 5 Michael Campbell (NZ) 68 -69-70 – 207 • T48 Michael Long (NZ) 74-78-74 – 226 Challenge Tour Vierumäki Finnish Challenge Vierumäki Resort, Finland • 1 – Christofer Blomstrand (Sweden) 66-69-68-65 – 268 €43,200 • T18 Hayden Hopewell 66717166 274 €3138 • MC Blake Windred 73-68 – 141 • MC Connor McKinney 75-71 – 146 • MC Zac Murray 75-76 – 151 LET Access Series Destination Gotland Ladies Open Gumbalde Resort, Sweden 1 – Kajsa Arwefjall (Sweden) 67-67-73 – 207