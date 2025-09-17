Aussies on Tour: Smylie locked in for DP World Tour Playoffs

17 Sep 2025 | Professional golf |

Elvis Smylie’s rookie season on the DP World Tour will stretch into November after confirmation that he locked up a spot in the DP World Tour Playoffs.

One of five Aussies in the field for this week’s FedEx Open de France in Paris, Smylie tees it up knowing that he has already done enough to be among the top 70 who will contest the first of two playoff events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from November 6-9.

Currently 26th in the Race to Dubai ranking, Smylie will need to be inside the top 50 to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship from November 13-16 before heading home to Queensland to defend his BMW Australian PGA Championship from November 27-30.

A tie for 31st at last week’s BMW PGA Championship was enough for the 23-year-old to lock up his playoff spot, celebrating with some sightseeing around Paris before catching up with fellow Aussies David Micheluzzi and Min Woo Lee and Kiwi Daniel Hillier.

Micheluzzi dropped six spots to 101st on the Race to Dubai ranking after missing the cut by one at Wentworth, his fourth straight missed cut after a tie for 10th at the Nexo Championship.

A four-time winner on the DP World Tour, Fox has broken through with two PGA TOUR titles in 2025 yet is thrilled to be back on the European continent among some familiar faces.

“The camaraderie we’ve got over here is fantastic,” said Fox.

“Obviously I’ve played out here for quite a long time now and got some good mates out here.

“We go to some good places. Obviously we were in London last week for Wentworth. We’re in Paris this week. Tour goes to St Andrews in a couple of weeks. We go to Madrid. All lots of really cool places around the world.

“I didn’t have a lot of confidence going into Wentworth last week. I had taken three weeks off and hadn’t played very well in the Playoffs over in the States.

“Didn’t show much in the first round but actually played pretty solid over the weekend and felt like I found a little bit more confidence in the game.

“From what I’ve seen of the golf course so far, I like it. I grew up on golf courses like this and I kind of like those tight, tree-lined courses that make you focus a little bit.

“It should be fun this week.”

The Aussie presence is eight strong at the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and 2023 champion Travis Smyth leads a contingent of 13 Australians at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.

New Zealand Open champion Ryan Peake is currently the highest-placed Aussie on the Asian Tour Order of Merit in ninth spot but is followed closely by Smyth (10th) and Sydney’s Kevin Yuan (11th), all of whom are in the field at Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

DP World Tour FedEx Open de France Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France 4:30pm* Daniel Hillier (NZ) 5pm* Min Woo Lee 5:40pm* Daniel Gale 8:55pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 9:05pm Elvis Smylie 9:35pm Ryan Fox (NZ) 10:45pm David Micheluzzi 10:50pm* Danny List

Recent champion: Dan Bradbury Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1980), Robert Allenby (1996) Prizemoney: $US3.25m TV times: Live 9:30pm-2:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1:30am Saturday; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas Australians in the field: Hannah Green, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim, Hira Naveed, Stephanie Kyriacou, Cassie Porter, Karis Davidson, Robyn Choi.

Recent champion: Jasmine Suwannapura Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US3m TV times: Live 6am-9am Saturday, Sunday; Live 5am-8am Monday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.

Ladies European Tour La Sella Open La Sella Golf Resort, Spain 4:42pm Whitney Hillier 5:04pm* Momoka Kobori (NZ) 5:15pm* Kelsey Bennett 5:48pm* Wenyung Keh (NZ) 9:06pm Amelia Garvey (NZ) 9:39pm Kirsten Rudgeley 10:01pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

Recent champion: Helen Briem Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €1m TV times: Live 11pm-2am Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 507; 9am-10:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Champions PURE Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Mathew Goggin, Brendan Jones, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Paul Broadhurst Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US2.4m TV times: Live 8am-11am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Asian Tour Yeangder Tournament Players Championship Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei 8:40am* Brett Rankin 8:50am John Lyras 9am Marcus Fraser 9:20am* Aaron Wilkin 9:50am* Wade Ormsby 1:10pm* Lawry Flynn 1:40pm Scott Hend 1:40pm* Nick Voke (NZ) 1:50pm Ryan Peake 2pm* Jack Thompson 2:10pm* Maverick Antcliff 2:20pm* Kevin Yuan 2:30pm Travis Smyth 2:40pm* Todd Sinnott 2:50pm Denzel Ieremia (NZ)

Recent champion: Suteepat Prateeptienchai Past Aussie winners: Travis Smyth (2023) Prizemoney: $US1m

Japan Golf Tour ANA Open Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido 12:50pm Michael Hendry (NZ)

Recent champion: Akuryu Iwasaki Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1979), Kurt Barnes (2011), Brendan Jones (2016) Prizemoney: ¥100m

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio 11:05pm Rhein Gibson 2:20am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

Recent champion: Frankie Capan III Past Aussie winners: Curtis Luck (2020) Prizemoney: $US1.5m TV times: Live 5am-8am Friday; Live 3am-6am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 3am-6am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

Sunshine Tour Sunbet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya Umhlali Country Club, Ballito 8:10pm Austin Bautista

Recent champion: Luke Jerling Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: R2m

PGA TOUR Americas Times Colonist Victoria Open Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia 6:15am Grant Booth 6:45am Tony Chen

Recent champion: Frederik Kjettrup Past Aussie winners: Craig Parry (1997), Paul Devenport (2001), Scott Hend (2002) Prizemoney: $US225,000

LET Access Series Lavaux Ladies Open Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland 4:52pm Kristalle Blum 9:18pm Belinda Ji 9:40pm Justice Bosio 9:40pm* Abbie Teasdale

Recent champion: Mimi Rhodes Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €45,000

HotelPlanner Tour Italian Challenge Open Golf Nazionale, Sutri, Italy 5:20pm* Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: John Parry Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €300,000

Korean PGA Tour Golfzon Open Golf Zone County Cemetery 10:17am Wonjoon Lee 2:24pm Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 2:35pm Junseok Lee 3:19pm Changgi Lee

Recent champion: Ham Jeong-woo Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: KRW1b