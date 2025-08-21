Aussies on Tour: Smylie eyeing 30-year Aussie first

21 Aug 2025 | Professional golf |

Rising star Elvis Smylie will seek to end a 30-year Aussie drought when he tees it up in this week’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Back at The Belfry for the fifth straight year, a tournament that dates back to 1946 has only had three Australian champions, the last Robert Allenby back in 1996.

Buoyed by a tie for sixth at last week’s Danish Golf Championship, Smylie arrives at The Belfry at a career-high of 189th on the Official World Golf Ranking and 22nd in the season-long Race to Dubai rankings.

Australia’s highest-ranked professional, Minjee Lee, also makes her return to tournament golf at this week’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

The three-time major champion is one of eight Aussies in action in Ontario including Grace Kim, the Amundi Evian champion moving up one spot to 26th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking on the back of her fifth-place finish at The Standard Portland Classic last week.

Winner of last week’s Rogers Charity Classic, Richard Green, and three-time winner this season, Steve Allan, are among the 10 Aussies contesting The Ally Challenge on the PGA TOUR Champions and Ripper GC go into the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship in sixth place.

The defending champions went on a giant-killing run to the title last season and will need a similar run of upsets to go back-to-back.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour CPKC Women’s Open Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario 9pm Gabriela Ruffels 9:37pm* Hira Naveed 9:44pm Hannah Green 9:59pm* Grace Kim 10:21pm* Cassie Porter 3:20am* Lydia Ko (NZ) 3:31am* Stephanie Kyriacou 3:42am* Minjee Lee 3:49am Fiona Xu (NZ) 4:22am Robyn Choi

Recent champion: Lauren Coughlin Past Aussie winners: Katherine Kirk (2008) Prizemoney: $US2.75m TV times: Live 11pm-2am Thursday on Fox Sports 506; Live 11pm-2am Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 6am-9am Sunday; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

DP World Tour Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England 5:20pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 5:20pm* Daniel Hillier (NZ) 4:40pm* Elvis Smylie 10pm Danny List 10:10pm* Jason Scrivener 10:20pm* Harrison Endycott 11:20pm* Daniel Gale 11:30pm* David Micheluzzi

Recent champion: Niklas Norgaard Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1979), Greg Norman (1981-82), Robert Allenby (1996) Prizemoney: $US3.5m TV times: Live 9:30pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-2am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Champions The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan 1:40am Michael Wright 1:45am* Cameron Percy 1:50am David Bransdon 2am Brendan Jones 2:10am John Senden 2:15am* Mark Hensby 2:20am Rod Pampling 2:35am* Greg Chalmers 3am Steven Alker (NZ) 3:10am Steve Allan 3:20am Richard Green

Recent champion: Stewart Cink Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US2.2m TV times: 1pm-2:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 4:30am-6:30am Sunday; Live 3:30am-6:30am Monday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.

Ladies European Tour Hills Open Hills Golf & Sports Club, Sweden 4:24pm Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 5:36pm Amelia Garvey (NZ) 6pm* Whitney Hillier 10pm Momoka Kobori (NZ) 10:12pm Amy Walsh 10:24pm Sarah Kemp 10:24pm* Kelsey Bennett

Recent champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €300,000

Japan Golf Tour ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle Hokkaido Brooks Country Club, Hokkaido 8:30am Brad Kennedy 12:25pm Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 12:45pm Michael Hendry (NZ)

Recent champion: inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: ¥213m

PGA TOUR Americas Manitoba Open Breezy Bend Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba 4:30am Grant Booth

Recent champion: Johnny Keefer Past Aussie winners: Prizemoney: $US225,000

Sunshine Tour SunBet Challenge – Times Square Wingate Park Country Club, Pretoria Round 1 scores T23 Austin Bautista 69

Recent champion: Thriston Lawrence Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: R2m

Epson Tour Dream First Bank Charity Classic Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas 12:13am* Su Oh 12:24am Jennifer Elliott 3:56am Soo Jin Lee 5:46am Jess Whitting

Recent champion: Kathleen Scavo Past Aussie winners: Gabriela Ruffels (2023) Prizemoney: $US200,000

HotelPlanner Tour The Dutch Futures The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands 4:10pm Sam Jones (NZ) 5pm Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €300,000

Legends Tour Grass & Co. English Legends Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, England 5:30pm Stephen Leaney 6:20pm Scott Hend 6:50pm Michael Long (NZ) 7:40pm Michael Campbell (NZ) 8:50pm Mark Brown (NZ)Recent champion: Robert Coles Past Aussie winners: Nil