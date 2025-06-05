Aussies on Tour: Seniors team up in Wisconsin

05 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

Some of the most loved names in Australian golf will team up this week in a new-look American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions.

For the first time, the event will see 38 teams of two play a best-ball format on the Friday and Saturday, before a final day scramble format.

With so many Australians now playing on the US over-50s Tour, the new format has allowed old friends – and competitive foes – to band together for a chance of glory.

Past Australian Open champions Greg Chalmers and Steve Allan have paired up, Chalmers likely hoping Allan can reproduce some of the golf that led to his first professional victory in 22 years at this year's Galleri Classic.

Another Australian Open champion in John Senden has teamed up with 2008 Australian Masters champion Rod Pampling, while the inform Richard Green and Mark Hensby have formed a team in other notable pairings.

Elsewhere just three Australian's are heading north across the border for the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR, while reigning Vic Open champion Su Oh makes just her second start for the year as the LPGA Tour heads to the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer.

Victorian Marc Leishman will be up and about with a US Open spot in his back pocket as the LIV Golf League returns this week for the inaugural LIV Golf Virginia.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

RBC Canadian Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course, Ontario

10:46pm* Harrison Endycott

2:00am Aaron Baddeley

2:33am Ryan Fox (NZ)

3:06am* Karl Vilips

Past champion: Robert MacIntyre

Past Aussie winners: Joe Kirkwood Snr (1933), Jim Ferrier (1950, 1951), Kel Nagle (1964), Greg Norman (1984, 1992), Nathan Green (2006), Jason Day (2015).

Prize money: $US9.8m

TV times: Live 8:45pm Thursday and Friday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo, Live 9:30pm Saturday and Sunday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, New Jersey

Australasians in the field: Sarah Kemp, Fiona Xu (NZ), Karis Davidson, Robyn Choi, Su Oh, Sarah Jane Smith

Past champion: Linnea Strom

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013).

Prize money: US$1.75m

TV Times: Saturday 2am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Sunday 5am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Monday 4am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Virginia presented by MAADEN

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA

Australasians in the field: Ben Campbell (NZ), Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Danny Lee (NZ), Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

Past champion: Inaugural event.

Prize money: US$20m

TV times: Live Saturday to Monday 2am 7mate and 7Plus.

PGA TOUR Champions

American Family Insurance Championship

TPC Wisconsin

Australasians in the field:

Steven Alker (NZ), (Bernhard Langer)

Steve Allan and Greg Chalmers

Stuart Appelby and Michael Wright

David Bransdon and Cameron Percy

Richard Green and Mark Hensby

Brendon Jones, (Thongchai Jaidee)

Rod Pampling and John Senden

Past winner: Ernie Els

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$3m

DP World Tour

KLM Open

The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

4:40pm Daniel Gale

4:50pm* Jason Scrivener

5:00pm Danny List (NZ)

8:40pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

9:20pm* David Micheluzzi

9:50pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

Past champion: Guido Migliozzi

Past Aussie winners: Jack Newton (1972), Graham Marsh (1979, 1985), Stephen Leaney (1998, 2000).

Prize money: €2.75m

TV Times: Live Thursday and Friday 9pm Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Saturday 9:30pm Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Sunday 8:30pm Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour

Tenerife Women's Open

Abama Golf, Tenerife, Spain

5:41pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

6:47pm Kirsten Rudgeley

6:58pm Kelsey Bennett

Past champion: Becky Brewerton

Past Aussie winners: Nikki Garrett (2007)

Prizemoney: €500,000

TV Times: Live Thursday and Friday 9:30pm Fox Sports 507 and Kayo, Saturday 10:45pm Fox Sports 507 and Kayo, Sunday 10pm Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

Japan Golf Tour

BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup 2025

Shishido Hills Country Club West Course

8:44am Michael Hendry (NZ)

12:02pm Brad Kennedy

Past winner: Hiroshi Iwata

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: ¥150,000,000

HotelPlanner Tour

Swiss Challenge

Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland

4:00pm Hayden Hopewell

8:35pm* Sam Jones (NZ)

Past winner: Euan Walker

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €300,000

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Thornblade Club and Carolina Country Club

10:02pm* Harry Hillier (NZ)

2:28am* Rhein Gibson

Past winner: Ryan Gerard

Past Aussie winners: Nick Flanagan (2007, 2012), Michael Sim (2009), Rod Pampling (2015), Rhein Gibson (2019).

Prizemoney: US$1m

KPGA

Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open

Asiad CC

8:56am Jun-Seok Lee

12:40pm Lee Changgi (NZ)

1:35pm Won Joon Lee

2:19pm Sungjin Yeo

Past winner: Jang Yu-bin

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: ₩1,000,000,000

Sunshine Tour

The Mopani Zambia Open

Nkana Golf Club

Australasians in the field: Austin Bautista

Past winner: M.J. Viljoen

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$150,000