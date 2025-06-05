05 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Seniors team up in Wisconsin
by Patrick Taylor
Some of the most loved names in Australian golf will team up this week in a new-look American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions.
For the first time, the event will see 38 teams of two play a best-ball format on the Friday and Saturday, before a final day scramble format.
With so many Australians now playing on the US over-50s Tour, the new format has allowed old friends – and competitive foes – to band together for a chance of glory.
Past Australian Open champions Greg Chalmers and Steve Allan have paired up, Chalmers likely hoping Allan can reproduce some of the golf that led to his first professional victory in 22 years at this year's Galleri Classic.
Another Australian Open champion in John Senden has teamed up with 2008 Australian Masters champion Rod Pampling, while the inform Richard Green and Mark Hensby have formed a team in other notable pairings.
Elsewhere just three Australian's are heading north across the border for the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR, while reigning Vic Open champion Su Oh makes just her second start for the year as the LPGA Tour heads to the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer.
Victorian Marc Leishman will be up and about with a US Open spot in his back pocket as the LIV Golf League returns this week for the inaugural LIV Golf Virginia.
Round 1 tee times AEST
PGA TOUR
RBC Canadian Open
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course, Ontario
10:46pm* Harrison Endycott
2:00am Aaron Baddeley
2:33am Ryan Fox (NZ)
3:06am* Karl Vilips
Past champion: Robert MacIntyre
Past Aussie winners: Joe Kirkwood Snr (1933), Jim Ferrier (1950, 1951), Kel Nagle (1964), Greg Norman (1984, 1992), Nathan Green (2006), Jason Day (2015).
Prize money: $US9.8m
TV times: Live 8:45pm Thursday and Friday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo, Live 9:30pm Saturday and Sunday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
LPGA Tour
ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, New Jersey
Australasians in the field: Sarah Kemp, Fiona Xu (NZ), Karis Davidson, Robyn Choi, Su Oh, Sarah Jane Smith
Past champion: Linnea Strom
Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013).
Prize money: US$1.75m
TV Times: Saturday 2am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Sunday 5am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Monday 4am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Virginia presented by MAADEN
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA
Australasians in the field: Ben Campbell (NZ), Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Danny Lee (NZ), Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith
Past champion: Inaugural event.
Prize money: US$20m
TV times: Live Saturday to Monday 2am 7mate and 7Plus.
PGA TOUR Champions
American Family Insurance Championship
TPC Wisconsin
Australasians in the field:
Steven Alker (NZ), (Bernhard Langer)
Steve Allan and Greg Chalmers
Stuart Appelby and Michael Wright
David Bransdon and Cameron Percy
Richard Green and Mark Hensby
Brendon Jones, (Thongchai Jaidee)
Rod Pampling and John Senden
Past winner: Ernie Els
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: US$3m
DP World Tour
KLM Open
The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
4:40pm Daniel Gale
4:50pm* Jason Scrivener
5:00pm Danny List (NZ)
8:40pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)
9:20pm* David Micheluzzi
9:50pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
Past champion: Guido Migliozzi
Past Aussie winners: Jack Newton (1972), Graham Marsh (1979, 1985), Stephen Leaney (1998, 2000).
Prize money: €2.75m
TV Times: Live Thursday and Friday 9pm Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Saturday 9:30pm Fox Sports 505 and Kayo, Sunday 8:30pm Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
Ladies European Tour
Tenerife Women's Open
Abama Golf, Tenerife, Spain
5:41pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
6:47pm Kirsten Rudgeley
6:58pm Kelsey Bennett
Past champion: Becky Brewerton
Past Aussie winners: Nikki Garrett (2007)
Prizemoney: €500,000
TV Times: Live Thursday and Friday 9:30pm Fox Sports 507 and Kayo, Saturday 10:45pm Fox Sports 507 and Kayo, Sunday 10pm Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.
Japan Golf Tour
BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup 2025
Shishido Hills Country Club West Course
8:44am Michael Hendry (NZ)
12:02pm Brad Kennedy
Past winner: Hiroshi Iwata
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: ¥150,000,000
HotelPlanner Tour
Swiss Challenge
Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland
4:00pm Hayden Hopewell
8:35pm* Sam Jones (NZ)
Past winner: Euan Walker
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €300,000
Korn Ferry Tour
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Thornblade Club and Carolina Country Club
10:02pm* Harry Hillier (NZ)
2:28am* Rhein Gibson
Past winner: Ryan Gerard
Past Aussie winners: Nick Flanagan (2007, 2012), Michael Sim (2009), Rod Pampling (2015), Rhein Gibson (2019).
Prizemoney: US$1m
KPGA
Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open
Asiad CC
8:56am Jun-Seok Lee
12:40pm Lee Changgi (NZ)
1:35pm Won Joon Lee
2:19pm Sungjin Yeo
Past winner: Jang Yu-bin
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: ₩1,000,000,000
Sunshine Tour
The Mopani Zambia Open
Nkana Golf Club
Australasians in the field: Austin Bautista
Past winner: M.J. Viljoen
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: US$150,000
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.