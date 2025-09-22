Aussies on Tour: Seconds for Smylie, Bosio

22 Sep 2025 | Professional golf |

Elvis Smylie has enjoyed his best finish on European soil as fellow Queenslander Justice Bosio endured a bitter-sweet end to her rookie season on the LET Access Series.

Two strokes off the lead held by Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka entering the final round of the FedEx Open de France in Paris, Smylie made three birdies in succession late on the front nine to add his name to the list of contenders.

The reigning BMW Australian PGA champion trailed by just one when he birdied the par-4 14th and was tied with eventual champion Michael Kim at 15-under when the pair birdied the par-5 16th.

Kim’s birdie on 17 and impressive sand save at the par-3 18th from 16 feet would prove the difference, Smylie climbing into a share of second with a bogey-free 6-under 65.

It is the 23-year-old’s best finish in Europe and, with a rise to 14th in the Race to Dubai ranking, goes a long way to securing his place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in his rookie season.

Bosio’s runner-up finish at the Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland was her third of the season yet not quite enough to secure automatic promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2026.

Co-leader after 36 holes, Bosio shot 71 in the final round to finish three back of Patricie Mackova and eighth on the Order of Merit.

The top seven at season’s end are elevated to the LET the following year, Bosio set to finish second also on the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings.

Heavy rain and an unplayable course at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship denied Robyn Choi the chance to add to her outstanding season, she and fellow Gold Coaster Karis Davidson both tied for ninth when the tournament was reduced to just 18 holes.

West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is celebrating her best finish on the Ladies European Tour – third at the La Sella Open in Spain – and Travis Smyth continued his excellent form on the Asian Tour with a tie for seventh at the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.

Results

DP World Tour FedEx Open de France Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France 1 Michael Kim 69-68-66-65—268 €469,290.74 T2 Elvis Smylie 69-68-67-65—269 €238,786.17 T5 Min Woo Lee 66-68-68-69—271 €91,373.67 T14 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-71-69-68—277 €40,579.85 T32 David MIcheluzzi 71-69-70-71—281 €19,599.79 T56 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-70-71-73—284 €8,695.68 T70 Daniel Gale 69-72-74-72—287 €4,414.60 MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 73-73—146 MC Danny List 75-74—149

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas Event reduced to 18 holes due to rain T1 Sarah Schmelzel 63 T1 Minami Katsu 63 T9 Robyn Choi 65 T9 Karis Davidson 65 T66 Hannah Green 69 T86 Hira Naveed 70 T86 Gabriela Ruffels 70 T106 Grace Kim 71 T106 Cassie Porter 71 141 Stephanie Kyriacou 76

Ladies European Tour La Sella Open La Sella Golf Resort, Spain 1 Anna Huang 64-66-69-69—268 €150,000 3 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-66-68-69—276 €60,000 T8 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-67-73-70—281 €24,000 25 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-71-70-74—285 €13,000 T26 Kelsey Bennett 75-70-71-70—286 €11,750 MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 72-75—147 MC Whitney Hillier 75-77—152 MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-76—152

PGA TOUR Champions PURE Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California 1 Doug Barron 71-67-66—204 T3 Steven Alker (NZ) 67-67-72—206 T11 Steve Allan 73-68-69—210 T11 Cameron Percy 66-72-72—210 T13 Stuart Appleby 68-73-70—211 T23 Greg Chalmers 70-76-68—214 T29 Michael Wright 72-71-72—215 T29 Mathew Goggin 69-72-74—215 T38 David Bransdon 67-70-80—217 T38 John Senden 70-72-75—217 44 Rod Pampling 67-77-74—218 49 Brendan Jones 69-76-77—222

Asian Tour Yeangder Tournament Players Championship Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei 1 Kazuki Higa 69-67-67-68—271 $US180,000 T7 Travis Smyth 70-67-67-71—275 $23,375 T15 Brett Rankin 70-68-70-70—278 $13,850 T20 Kevin Yuan 71-74-65-70—280 $11,050 T46 Nick Voke (NZ) 74-67-70-74—285 $5,070 T60 Lawry Flynn 72-71-73-72—288 $3,100 T69 John Lyras 73-71-70-76—290 $2,250 T74 Wade Ormsby 72-71-73-76—292 $1,750 MC Marcus Fraser 74-73—147 MC Ryan Peake 77-71– 148 MC Maverick Antcliff 75-73—148 MC Todd Sinnott 74-74—148 MC Aaron Wilkin 77-71—148 MC Jack Thompson 80-74—154 MC Scott Hend 78-81—159 WD Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 83

Japan Golf Tour ANA Open Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido 1 Takumi Kanaya 68-65-69-69—271 ¥20m Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff T25 Michael Hendry 69-71-67-73—280 ¥880,000

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio 1 John VanDerLaan 62-71-67-67—267 $US270,000 MC Harry Hillier (MC) 71-73—144 MC Rhein Gibson 71-73—144

Sunshine Tour Sunbet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya Umhlali Country Club, Ballito 1 Louis Albertse 70-66-66—202 MC Austin Bautista 76-69—145

PGA TOUR Americas Times Colonist Victoria Open Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia MC Grant Booth 72-66—138 MC Tony Chen 67-72—139

LET Access Series Lavaux Ladies Open Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland 1 Patricie Mackova 67-71-67—205 €7,200 2 Justice Bosio 68-69-71—208 €4,770 T24 Abbie Teasdale 70-71-74—215 €599.63 T29 Belinda Ji 72-71-73—216 €529.20 T34 Kristalle Blum 75-69-73—217 €423.64

HotelPlanner Tour Italian Challenge Open Golf Nazionale, Sutri, Italy 1 JC Ritchie 69-63-68-68—268 €48,000 MC Hayden Hopewell 70-81—151

Korean PGA Tour Golfzon Open Golf Zone County Cemetery 1 Sung Kug Park 67-67-68-66—268 T27 Junseok Lee 71-66-65-78—280 MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 71-72—143 MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-71—144 MC Wonjoon Lee 72-73—145