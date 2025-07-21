Aussies on Tour: Scrivener records PGA TOUR best

21 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

He’d have much preferred to be at Royal Portrush yet West Australian Jason Scrivener made the most of the opportunity Stateside to record his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR.

Playing in the opposite-field Barracuda Championship on the opposite side of the Atlantic, Scrivener accumulated 25 points in rounds two and three of the Modified Stableford format to enter the final round in a tie for seventh, six points off the lead.

Four bogeys on the front nine quelled any hope of a maiden PGA TOUR win but the two points for a closing birdie elevated the 36-year-old inside the top 10, bettering his previous best of a tie for 10th alongside Jason Day at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

After a spectacular run of recent success, it was an otherwise quiet week for Aussies globally.

, struggling to a 4-over 75 in the final round to fall to a tie for 52nd.

“Some days you have it, and some days you don’t. Today I didn’t,” was Leishman’s summation of his last trip around Royal Portrush that included a double-bogey, four bogeys and two birdies.

“You have days like that sometimes, and obviously you don’t want them to be on Sunday of a British Open. We’d like to have had a better score but didn’t.”

It was a failure to take advantage of the par 5s, which he played in 2-under for the week and ranked 77th in the field, that hurt the Victorian, who also identified his slow starts halting his charge up the leaderboard and potentially more major starts in 2026.

“I didn’t start very well any round. Like today, I had to get off to a good start and didn’t, and sort of everything seemed a little bit out of reach and just struggled after that,” he said.

“My ball-striking was decent. I missed a few drives right. I’ve had a few driver issues this year just with them breaking. Not me breaking them, but them breaking.

“I had one break on the way over here, and I finally found one which is good. I’ll take that as a positive this week. I found a driver that I love, just couldn’t string enough good holes together, I guess.

“Par 5s needed a bit of improvement this week. Apart from that, I thought it was pretty decent.”

Results

The 153rd Open Championship Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland 1 Scottie Scheffler 68-64-67-68—267 €2,668,467.60 T52 Marc Leishman 73-68-68-75—284 €38,176.30 MC Jason Day 73-71—144 €10,630.83 MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 75-69—144 €10,630.83 MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 71-73—144 €10,630.83 MC Elvis Smylie 75-70—145 €9,062.27 MC Lucas Herbert 74-72—146 €7,913.18 MC Min Woo Lee 74-73—147 €7,531.96 MC Curtis Luck 80-70—150 €7,531.96 MC Ryan Peake 77-73—150 €7,531.96 MC Cameron Smith 72-78—150 €7,531.96 MC Adam Scott 72-79—151 €7,531.96

PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California 1 Ryan Gerard 7-15-12-13—47 T8 Jason Scrivener 3-13-12-6—34 MC Cam Davis 3-2—5 MC Aaron Baddeley 1-(-3)—(-2)

Korn Ferry Tour Price Cutter Charity Championship Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri 1 Chandler Blanchet 62-62-69-68—261 $US180,000 T47 Harry Hillier (NZ) 70-67-70-70—277 $4,357 MC Rhein Gibson 70-73—143

HotelPlanner Tour German Challenge Wittelsbacher Golfclub, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany 1 JC Ritchie 67-66-65-66—264 €48,000 T18 Sam Jones (NZ) 69-66-73-70—278 €3,378 T59 Tom Power Horan 75-66-73-80—294 €960 MC Danny List 71-74—145

Epson Tour Casella Golf Championship Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, New York 1 Briana Chacon 69-68-67—204 $US30,000 MC Jess Whitting 78-71—149 MC Su Oh 75-79—154

LET Access Series Islantilla Open Islantilla Golf Resort, Spain 1 Fernanda Lira 69-70-69—208 €16,000 T37 Stephanie Bunque 74-75-76—225 €940 50 Belinda Ji 73-77-80—230 €570 MC Abbie Teasdale 79-74—153 MC Kristalle Blum 77-81—158 MC Justice Bosio 76-82—158