Aussies on Tour: Scott’s Open streak to extend into 25th year

22 Jul 2024 | Professional golf |

Adam Scott will celebrate his 45th birthday with a 25th consecutive appearance at The Open Championship after finishing in a tie for 10th at Royal Troon.

American Xander Schauffele became the first male player since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two major championships in the same year with what he described as the “best round I’ve played”, a bogey-free 6-under 65 earning a two-stroke win to go with his US PGA Championship triumph at Valhalla in May.

Four back at the start of the final round, Scott drew to within two with early birdies at the first and third holes but a bogey at five stalled his hopes of a Sunday charge.

He would lament a poor swing on 10 tee that resulted in a second dropped shot, his even-par 71 enough to clinch a top-10 finish and secure an exemption into the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush from July 17-20, 2025.

Scott has played every Open Championship since his debut at St Andrews in 2000 shortly after turning professional and will enjoy a dual celebration as his 45th birthday falls on the eve of Round 1.

While disappointed that he was unable to mount a charge deep into the final round, Scott reflected on a productive fortnight in Scotland that included a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

“Yesterday gave me a glimmer of hope, but it would have had to be a super- hot front nine,” Scott conceded after the sixth top-10 finish of his Open career.

“I made a bad swing on 10 and paid the price, made a mess of that.

“It’s hard to really sum up. I played fairly well this week. Didn’t do well in the toughest conditions. That’s how it goes.

“There’s still the Presidents Cup to look forward to. Hopefully I’m in a good spot to play my way on to that team now.

“That’s kind of the goal through the FedEx Cup upcoming.”

Fellow Queenslander Jason Day regained much of the ground he lost in Round 3 with a 3-under 68 to finish in a tie for 13th while Kiwis Daniel Hillier (72) and Ryan Fox (67) also finished inside the top 25.

Scott wasn’t the only Australian to end the week inside the top 10.

Sarah Kemp closed with a round of 70 to be tied seventh at the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Ohio and Grant Booth matched his best result on the PGA Tour of Americas with a tie for eighth at the Bromont Open in Quebec.

Results The Open Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland 1 Xander Schauffele 69-72-69-65—275 €2,846,593.60 T10 Adam Scott 70-77-66-71—284 €291,576.89 T13 Jason Day 73-68-76-68—285 €228,339.66 T19 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 76-71-68-72—287 €161,949.75 T25 Ryan Fox (NZ) 73-73-76-67—289 €114,430.00 MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 73-76—149 €11,340.46 MC Min Woo Lee 71-80—151 €9,458.04 MC Elvis Smylie 76-75—151 €9,458.04 MC Jasper Stubbs (a) 80-72—152 ——— MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 74-78—152 €8,034.74 MC Cam Smith 80-74—154 €8,034.74

PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Cse), Truckee, California MC Jason Scrivener 9-0—9 MC Aaron Baddeley 2-(-1)—1 MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 1-(-4)— -3

LPGA Tour Dana Open Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio 1 Chanettee Wannasaen 66-65-66-67—264 $US262,500 T7 Sarah Kemp 68-67-69-70—274 $38,232 T33 Grace Kim 71-68-73-67—279 $11,160 MC Hira Naveed 71-73—144 MC Robyn Choi 73-70—143 MC Sarah Jane Smith 71-72—143 MC Karrie Webb 76-73—149 MC Su Oh 76-76—152 WD Stephanie Kyriacou 74

Ladies European Tour Dutch Ladies Open Hilversumsche Golf Club, Netherlands 1 Jana Melichova 70-68-67—205 €45,000 T21 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 68-75-70—213 €3,684 T52 Kelsey Bennett 71-72-75—218 €1,067.14 T64 Whitney Hillier 72-72-78—222 €765 MC Amy Walsh 72-75—147

Korn Ferry Tour Price Cutter Charity Championship Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri 1 Matt McCarty 65-67-65-66—263 T15 Karl Vilips 67-70-67-66—270 MC Brett Drewitt 71-68—139 MC Curtis Luck 69-70—139 MC Dimi Papadatos 72-71—143 MC Rhein Gibson 66-77—143 MC Steven Bowditch 76-74—150

PGA TOUR Americas Bromont Open Golf Chateau-Bromont, Québec 1 Ryan Burnett 67-65-64-62—258 $US40,500 T8 Grant Booth 66-67-65-67—265 MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 67-70—137 MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 74-70—144

Epson Tour Twin Bridges Championship Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, New York 1 Lauren Stephenson 66-66-72—204 $US35,625 T17 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 75-70-68—213 $2,925 T26 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-70-71—214 $2,206 MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 76-75—151

Challenge Tour Euram Bank Open GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria 1 Frank Kennedy 65-66-65-71—267 €43,200 MC Blake Windred 68-72—140 MC Hayden Hopewell 71-70—141 MC Jeff Guan 75-69—144